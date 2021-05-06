Financial Administrator

Our client is looking to hire a full time Financial Administrator to join their finance team. This is an office-based role. We are looking for an administrator who has an eye for detail and enjoys maintaining accuracy and consistently capturing and processing information.

The role requires a good understanding of Excel and the basic Microsoft Office suite (Outlook and Word), as well as experience using an accounting package and payroll platform. The successful candidate must have extremely high levels of integrity and empathy. The following competencies are important:

Methodical, accurate and deadline-oriented approach to capturing, processing and reporting information

Ability to identify and build validations into spreadsheets that highlight discrepancies

Ability to understand new concepts, ask pertinent questions and then apply learnings consistently every time

Work with people from different backgrounds

EXPERIENCE

Minimum 5 years’ experience; construction industry experience is advantageous but not essential

COMPUTER LITERACY

Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Xero / accounting package, payroll package

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Administrative competence: mastery of spelling, grammar, and computer literacy

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Highly organised with strong attention to detail

Highly competent in the basic Microsoft Office suite of products; Xero

Good understanding of basic financial principles

Professional attitude and aptitude

Prioritises confidentiality and shows discretion

Excellent judgement and integrity

Team player

Empathetic

Independently motivated

Proactive and enthusiastic to learn

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Monthly supplier reconciliations completed timeously, with all queries being resolved and the supplier age analysis managed effectively

Monthly VAT reports finalised, reconciled and submitted to FM

Ad-hoc, non-project invoices efficiently managed and processed

Salaries processed accurately and timeously, with salary journal entries being accurately processed in Xero

Wages are accurately allocated to project sites and captured in Xero

Supplier purchase orders (PO’s) and invoices and bank transactions are accurately captured in Xero and processed continually

Daily processes are streamlined, and SOP’s are developed for all tasks to document default processes

Project allocations are accurately captured in Xero

Potential roadblocks to achieving agreed objectives are flagged and highlighted to FM

Desired Skills:

Reconciliations

VAT

Invoicing

Payroll Administration

Xero

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Turnkey Project Management Company

