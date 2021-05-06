Our client is looking to hire a full time Financial Administrator to join their finance team. This is an office-based role. We are looking for an administrator who has an eye for detail and enjoys maintaining accuracy and consistently capturing and processing information.
The role requires a good understanding of Excel and the basic Microsoft Office suite (Outlook and Word), as well as experience using an accounting package and payroll platform. The successful candidate must have extremely high levels of integrity and empathy. The following competencies are important:
- Methodical, accurate and deadline-oriented approach to capturing, processing and reporting information
- Ability to identify and build validations into spreadsheets that highlight discrepancies
- Ability to understand new concepts, ask pertinent questions and then apply learnings consistently every time
- Work with people from different backgrounds
EXPERIENCE
- Minimum 5 years’ experience; construction industry experience is advantageous but not essential
COMPUTER LITERACY
- Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Xero / accounting package, payroll package
ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS
- Administrative competence: mastery of spelling, grammar, and computer literacy
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
- Highly organised with strong attention to detail
- Highly competent in the basic Microsoft Office suite of products; Xero
- Good understanding of basic financial principles
- Professional attitude and aptitude
- Prioritises confidentiality and shows discretion
- Excellent judgement and integrity
- Team player
- Empathetic
- Independently motivated
- Proactive and enthusiastic to learn
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Monthly supplier reconciliations completed timeously, with all queries being resolved and the supplier age analysis managed effectively
- Monthly VAT reports finalised, reconciled and submitted to FM
- Ad-hoc, non-project invoices efficiently managed and processed
- Salaries processed accurately and timeously, with salary journal entries being accurately processed in Xero
- Wages are accurately allocated to project sites and captured in Xero
- Supplier purchase orders (PO’s) and invoices and bank transactions are accurately captured in Xero and processed continually
- Daily processes are streamlined, and SOP’s are developed for all tasks to document default processes
- Project allocations are accurately captured in Xero
- Potential roadblocks to achieving agreed objectives are flagged and highlighted to FM
Desired Skills:
- Reconciliations
- VAT
- Invoicing
- Payroll Administration
- Xero
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
Turnkey Project Management Company