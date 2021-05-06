Financial Administrator

May 6, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Creditors and Debtors management
  • Creating and updating spreadsheets of daily transaction
  • Managing accounts receivable and payable
  • Reviewing and processing reimbursements
  • Keep records of invoices and tax payments
  • Identify and address account discrepancies
  • Receptionist duties which includes but not limited to administration support to the Managing Director and BU Executive
  • General office management duties
  • Coordination of meetings and interviews when where required

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualification:

  • Degree/certifications in finance, accounting, business, administration and related is advantageous

Experience required:

  • Proven work experience as a Finance Administrator or similar role
  • Function related experience: 2 – 3 years as a Finance Administrator, Finance Assistant or similar role
  • Other experience:
  • Advanced Microsoft Office skills.
  • Prior exposure to finance and related tasks, especially invoicing is advantageous.
  • Advanced knowledge of MS Excel (creating spreadsheets and charts and using financial Excel functions
  • Ensure the effective and efficient day to day administration activities of the business by providing a supportive role within the business to Financial Manager and Executive team , by assisting with financial administration duties and general office management.

