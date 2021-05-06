Financial Administrator

The Role: Essential functions:
- Creditors and Debtors management
- Creating and updating spreadsheets of daily transaction
- Managing accounts receivable and payable
- Reviewing and processing reimbursements
- Keep records of invoices and tax payments
- Identify and address account discrepancies
- Receptionist duties which includes but not limited to administration support to the Managing Director and BU Executive
- General office management duties
- Coordination of meetings and interviews when where required
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Matric
Preferred Qualification:
- Degree/certifications in finance, accounting, business, administration and related is advantageous
Experience required:
- Proven work experience as a Finance Administrator or similar role
- Function related experience: 2 – 3 years as a Finance Administrator, Finance Assistant or similar role
- Other experience:
- Advanced Microsoft Office skills.
- Prior exposure to finance and related tasks, especially invoicing is advantageous.
- Advanced knowledge of MS Excel (creating spreadsheets and charts and using financial Excel functions
- Ensure the effective and efficient day to day administration activities of the business by providing a supportive role within the business to Financial Manager and Executive team , by assisting with financial administration duties and general office management.