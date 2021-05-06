Financial Clerks at O’Brien Recruitment

Your responsibilities will include:

Create and maintain accounts

Reconciliations of accounts

Resolve queries

Preparation of statements and distribution thereof to

Assist with internal queries on

Processing transactions on accounts payable and accounts receivable

Maintaining the age-analyses on accounts payable and receivable

Processing of daily transactions

Reconciliation of control accounts

Processing of daily refunds based on various payment methods

Additional ad hoc duties, as required within the finance department

Attributes required:

Accuracy and attention to detail

Analytical and problem solving skills

Good communication skills, interpersonal skills

Ability to interpret statements

Work under pressure

Deadline driven

Requirements:

A minimum of 2 3 years experience in a similar role working with big books

Advanced Excel

Basic knowledge of Pastel Evolution knowledge would be beneficial

National Diploma in Finance

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Financial Clerk for companies based in Cape Town area. The ideal candidate must a National Diploma in Financial Accounting and 3 years experience in the retail industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position