Financial Clerks at O’Brien Recruitment

May 6, 2021

Your responsibilities will include:

  • Create and maintain accounts
  • Reconciliations of accounts
  • Resolve queries
  • Preparation of statements and distribution thereof to
  • Assist with internal queries on
  • Processing transactions on accounts payable and accounts receivable
  • Maintaining the age-analyses on accounts payable and receivable
  • Processing of daily transactions
  • Reconciliation of control accounts
  • Processing of daily refunds based on various payment methods
  • Additional ad hoc duties, as required within the finance department

Attributes required:

  • Accuracy and attention to detail
  • Analytical and problem solving skills
  • Good communication skills, interpersonal skills
  • Ability to interpret statements
  • Work under pressure
  • Deadline driven

Requirements:

  • A minimum of 2 3 years experience in a similar role working with big books
  • Advanced Excel
  • Basic knowledge of Pastel Evolution knowledge would be beneficial
  • National Diploma in Finance

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Financial Clerk for companies based in Cape Town area. The ideal candidate must a National Diploma in Financial Accounting and 3 years experience in the retail industry.

