Financial Clerks at O’Brien Recruitment

Your responsibilities will include:
- Create and maintain accounts
- Reconciliations of accounts
- Resolve queries
- Preparation of statements and distribution thereof to
- Assist with internal queries on
- Processing transactions on accounts payable and accounts receivable
- Maintaining the age-analyses on accounts payable and receivable
- Processing of daily transactions
- Reconciliation of control accounts
- Processing of daily refunds based on various payment methods
- Additional ad hoc duties, as required within the finance department
Attributes required:
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Analytical and problem solving skills
- Good communication skills, interpersonal skills
- Ability to interpret statements
- Work under pressure
- Deadline driven
Requirements:
- A minimum of 2 3 years experience in a similar role working with big books
- Advanced Excel
- Basic knowledge of Pastel Evolution knowledge would be beneficial
- National Diploma in Finance
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for a Financial Clerk for companies based in Cape Town area. The ideal candidate must a National Diploma in Financial Accounting and 3 years experience in the retail industry.