Financial Manager

May 6, 2021

Take on the full financial management function for this entrepreneurial dynamic small business in the travel industry. Duties will include amoungst others:

  • Managing accounting function for all bank accounts, credit card accounts, petty cash monthly
  • Translating and posting of foreign accounts
  • VAT Return analysis and compilation for on time submission – bi monthly
  • Monitoring & improve internal cash flow systems
  • Prepare profit & cash flow forecast and budgeting
  • Prepare monthly management account reports and interpretation to owners
  • Depreciation analysis monthly
  • Monthly traveller control reconciliation (client file recons)
  • Posting of traveller commission income
  • Monthly travel manager commission summary and reporting
  • Review creditors for payment .
  • Review bookings to ensure all customers are invoiced for trips booked and that all invoices reflect the full itinerary.
  • Monthly payroll, salary payment and leave management
  • Prepare and submit bi annual EMP501
  • Monthly preparation of EMP201 PAYE/UIF as well as submission and payment
  • Managing full Human Resources and disciplinary function
  • Liaising with external auditors
  • Compiling and analysis of financial year end audits in conjunction with external auditors
  • Various ad hoc finance duties as needed from time to time based on company requirements
  • Preparing financial forecasts
  • Improving profitability
  • Participate in strategic data analysis, research, and modelling
  • Forward looking budget planning and income analysis and projection

Analysing, reporting and presenting detailed information on individual travel consultant’s performances

Desired Skills:

  • Management accounts
  • budget planning

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Travel in on the up! Established business in the travel industry is looking to recruit a Financial Manager. Ideally someone who is willing to initially work part time and move into a full time position within the near future.

Requirements:
A BCom
5 years accounting experience with some experience as a FM ideally with industry experience
Forex experience

Learn more/Apply for this position