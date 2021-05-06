Take on the full financial management function for this entrepreneurial dynamic small business in the travel industry. Duties will include amoungst others:
- Managing accounting function for all bank accounts, credit card accounts, petty cash monthly
- Translating and posting of foreign accounts
- VAT Return analysis and compilation for on time submission – bi monthly
- Monitoring & improve internal cash flow systems
- Prepare profit & cash flow forecast and budgeting
- Prepare monthly management account reports and interpretation to owners
- Depreciation analysis monthly
- Monthly traveller control reconciliation (client file recons)
- Posting of traveller commission income
- Monthly travel manager commission summary and reporting
- Review creditors for payment .
- Review bookings to ensure all customers are invoiced for trips booked and that all invoices reflect the full itinerary.
- Monthly payroll, salary payment and leave management
- Prepare and submit bi annual EMP501
- Monthly preparation of EMP201 PAYE/UIF as well as submission and payment
- Managing full Human Resources and disciplinary function
- Liaising with external auditors
- Compiling and analysis of financial year end audits in conjunction with external auditors
- Various ad hoc finance duties as needed from time to time based on company requirements
- Preparing financial forecasts
- Improving profitability
- Participate in strategic data analysis, research, and modelling
- Forward looking budget planning and income analysis and projection
Analysing, reporting and presenting detailed information on individual travel consultant’s performances
Desired Skills:
- Management accounts
- budget planning
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Travel in on the up! Established business in the travel industry is looking to recruit a Financial Manager. Ideally someone who is willing to initially work part time and move into a full time position within the near future.
Requirements:
A BCom
5 years accounting experience with some experience as a FM ideally with industry experience
Forex experience