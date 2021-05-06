Financial Manager

Take on the full financial management function for this entrepreneurial dynamic small business in the travel industry. Duties will include amoungst others:

Managing accounting function for all bank accounts, credit card accounts, petty cash monthly

Translating and posting of foreign accounts

VAT Return analysis and compilation for on time submission – bi monthly

Monitoring & improve internal cash flow systems

Prepare profit & cash flow forecast and budgeting

Prepare monthly management account reports and interpretation to owners

Depreciation analysis monthly

Monthly traveller control reconciliation (client file recons)

Posting of traveller commission income

Monthly travel manager commission summary and reporting

Review creditors for payment .

Review bookings to ensure all customers are invoiced for trips booked and that all invoices reflect the full itinerary.

Monthly payroll, salary payment and leave management

Prepare and submit bi annual EMP501

Monthly preparation of EMP201 PAYE/UIF as well as submission and payment

Managing full Human Resources and disciplinary function

Liaising with external auditors

Compiling and analysis of financial year end audits in conjunction with external auditors

Various ad hoc finance duties as needed from time to time based on company requirements

Preparing financial forecasts

Improving profitability

Participate in strategic data analysis, research, and modelling

Forward looking budget planning and income analysis and projection

Analysing, reporting and presenting detailed information on individual travel consultant’s performances

Desired Skills:

Management accounts

budget planning

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Travel in on the up! Established business in the travel industry is looking to recruit a Financial Manager. Ideally someone who is willing to initially work part time and move into a full time position within the near future.

Requirements:

A BCom

5 years accounting experience with some experience as a FM ideally with industry experience

Forex experience

