Food Safety & Sustainability Portfolio Assistant

Food Safety & Sustainability Portfolio Assistant

Durban

R15 000 – R 20 000 CTC

Our client invites applications from candidates who will ensure producers need to be kept up-to-date on Food Safety requirements and consumer trends. Sustainability issues such as the increased application of Integrated Pest Management, adapting pesticide use, better water resource management and tackling climate change are constantly evolving and growers need to anticipate and react to these changes. This new position has been created to provide the Industry Affairs Manager with additional administrative and technical support in order to keep ahead of the requirements, and to be able to communicate to growers about key developments.

Job Description:

Routine aspects of the position will be to monitor the international markets to pick up regulatory changes in food safety requirements and maximum residue levels.

When a risk or opportunity is flagged, the candidate will be required to follow leads or sources of information, extract the essential details and present the main findings succinctly.

Engage with researchers and regulators to understand the impact of food safety or sustainability policy changes.

Meet growers and stakeholders around sustainability topic. The candidate will be required to help arrange and support these events.

Monitor and engage in the activities around the Sustainability Initiative of South Africa

Candidate Requirements:

A relevant degree in life sciences, and having performed well academically.

The job requires the candidate to work independently and be self-motivated and functions with great attention to detail.

Good communication skills are essential, ideally in more than one South African language.

Keen interest to get to the root of the problem is desirable, along with problem-solving ability.

Be proficient in the MS Office (Word, Excel, etc.) and ideally have database management experience.

Have a valid driver’s licence.

Desired Skills:

Food Safety

Durban

Sustainability Initiative of South Africa

Sustainability

Learn more/Apply for this position