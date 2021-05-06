Front End Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic eCommerce platform seeks a talented and motivated Front End Web Developer to join their growing team and combine the art of design with the art of programming. A minimum of 3 years experience in a similar role is required. Understanding of web markup, HTML, CSS3, Server-side CSS pre-processing platforms, such as LESS, SASS, client-side scripting, JavaScript frameworks, including Jquery. A good understanding of React or Vue, testing libraries such as Jest, server wide web frameworks such as Ruby on Rails will be a massive [URL Removed] Develop new user-facing features. Build reusable code and libraries for future use. Ensure the technical feasibility of UI / UX designs. Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability. Assure that all user input is validated before submitting to back-end. Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders. REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of 3 years working experience as a Front End Software Developer. Proficient understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3. Basic understanding of server-side CSS pre-processing platforms, such as LESS and SASS. Proficient understanding of client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including jQuery. A good understanding of React or Vue. A good understanding of testing libraries such as Jest. Understanding of server-side web frameworks such as Ruby on Rails will be a massive plus. Experience with Sketch or Figma is beneficial.

