Hybrid/Solar PV Project Engineer

Are you one of the very few Hybrid specialists in South Africa?

Is this you?

Knowledgeable in Solar PV / Hybrid projects you are also a great communicator, capable of independent decision making with a result and detail orientated approach to your work. You have worked within a large corporate before spanning across a number of different countries, this wouldn’t be your first rodeo.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will enjoy being responsible for the complete engineering, design, and planning of Solar PV plants / Hybrid projects for more than only South Africa. This includes system specification, design, technical aspects, and compliance with electrical, mechanical, and civil construction codes… this doesn’t exclude medium voltage grid connections. Naturally there is a support element where other teams may need your input such as the sales and project management team during bid preparations and submissions, technical contract negotiations and commissioning.

Where you’ll be doing it

In a supportive, team environment. This organisation is one of the leading renewable energy specialists in the world, you can expect to implement projects economically and reliably to deliver the best. Contributions in this international renewable energy leader does not go unnoticed.

What you’ll need

Off the bat; professional registration with ECSA is required (Pr. Eng.) which means that a tertiary level engineering degree needs to have been achieved with the preference being in electrical engineering. From all the experience you have gained, at the very least, 2 years’ need to have been in the South African power industry, Solar Power experience would put you above the rest applying for this opportunity. You will have the ability to develop electrical single-line diagrams and have experience with tools such as PVSyst and AutoCAD.

What you’ll get

A company passionate about renewable energy and that enjoy like-minded individuals also working toward innovation within sustainability. You will experience a market related CTC in a financially stable organisation.

