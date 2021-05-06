Intermediate Java Developer – JHB CBD – R850k PA CTC

The business is well-known as one of the big four banks leading the Fintech industry, they are on the lookout for an Intermediate Java Developer. This flexible environment boasts an entrepreneurial culture along with knowledge sharing and growth.

You will be involved in creating online and digital banking systems, working with the latest Cloud Services and mobile applications. This role requires someone with a strong technical background to be able to understand the complexity of the existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of skill.

Non-negotiable must haves:

Java 7/8

Spring Boot

Angular

Docker

AWS

Webservices

Hibernate

Atlassian Tools

CI/CD

Nice to have:

Micro Services

DevOps

OpenShift

Kubernetes

jQuery

