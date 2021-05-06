Internal Monitor (12 Months FTC) PHRU

An Internal Monitor (12 Months Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.

In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, to include treatment trials in adults and children, prevention research, psychosocial research and policy development. In addition, the Unit has developed an HIV vaccine clinical trials unit (HVCTU) and started with HIV Vaccine Trials back in 2001.

The unit is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of research and policy in the area of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It has also developed a reputation as a leading African research unit for clinical trials in adults and children with HIV, with one of the largest cohorts.

Main purpose of the job

To assist with the performance of clinical trial-related duties ensuring protocol adherence, legibility, completeness and consistency of data by being responsible for internal monitoring, validation and auditing of participants source documents, CRF files and site files

To perform quality assurance activities in accordance with the Sites Quality Management Plan, Sponsor regulatory requirements and ICH GCP requirements. Case Report Form completion and adherence regarding source documentation as in accordance with Good Clinical Practice

Location

PHRU Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Soweto

Key performance areas

Review and verify CRFs and source documentation to ensure accuracy and completeness and compliance with applicable regulations

Identify trends of inconsistencies and deviations to the requirements and regulations

Generate monthly monitoring reports that included a quantitative and qualitative review of source documentation and CRFs monitored

Document findings relating to the monitoring of CRFs and source documents and disseminate these findings to the appropriate clinical staff

Assist staff with GCP and audit compliant resolution of all monitoring findings

Ensure that there is adequate documentation that findings have been resolved appropriately and timeously

Assist in reviewing specified records prior to site monitoring visits, audits, or inspections

Review Site Monitoring Reports generated by monitors to assist in identifying trends and errors in completing CRFs and source documents and apply this knowledge to improve subsequent monitoring

Provide training of the broad trends identified during internal and external monitoring

Create, amend and provide staff with tools: i.e. checklist and tracking logs to ensure the prevention of errors

Required minimum education and training

Minimum Undergraduate degree, in a science or health science discipline

CRA (Clinical Research Associate) training would be advantageous

Required minimum work experience

At least 1 year of experience within the research field

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Meticulous attention to detail

Logical thinker with an ability to work independently within a team environment

Proactive, enthusiastic with good time management skills

Ability to apply consistent adherence to intentional research and GCP practices

Intermediate Computer Skills

The ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with internal stakeholders

Effective Written and Verbal communication at all levels

Excellent reporting skills

Able to work under pressure in a high cognitive environment

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 13 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

