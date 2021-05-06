Internal Monitor (12 Months FTC) PHRU

An Internal Monitor (12 Months Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.
In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, to include treatment trials in adults and children, prevention research, psychosocial research and policy development. In addition, the Unit has developed an HIV vaccine clinical trials unit (HVCTU) and started with HIV Vaccine Trials back in 2001.
The unit is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of research and policy in the area of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It has also developed a reputation as a leading African research unit for clinical trials in adults and children with HIV, with one of the largest cohorts.
Main purpose of the job
- To assist with the performance of clinical trial-related duties ensuring protocol adherence, legibility, completeness and consistency of data by being responsible for internal monitoring, validation and auditing of participants source documents, CRF files and site files
- To perform quality assurance activities in accordance with the Sites Quality Management Plan, Sponsor regulatory requirements and ICH GCP requirements. Case Report Form completion and adherence regarding source documentation as in accordance with Good Clinical Practice
Location
- PHRU Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Soweto
Key performance areas
- Review and verify CRFs and source documentation to ensure accuracy and completeness and compliance with applicable regulations
- Identify trends of inconsistencies and deviations to the requirements and regulations
- Generate monthly monitoring reports that included a quantitative and qualitative review of source documentation and CRFs monitored
- Document findings relating to the monitoring of CRFs and source documents and disseminate these findings to the appropriate clinical staff
- Assist staff with GCP and audit compliant resolution of all monitoring findings
- Ensure that there is adequate documentation that findings have been resolved appropriately and timeously
- Assist in reviewing specified records prior to site monitoring visits, audits, or inspections
- Review Site Monitoring Reports generated by monitors to assist in identifying trends and errors in completing CRFs and source documents and apply this knowledge to improve subsequent monitoring
- Provide training of the broad trends identified during internal and external monitoring
- Create, amend and provide staff with tools: i.e. checklist and tracking logs to ensure the prevention of errors
Required minimum education and training
- Minimum Undergraduate degree, in a science or health science discipline
- CRA (Clinical Research Associate) training would be advantageous
Required minimum work experience
- At least 1 year of experience within the research field
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- Meticulous attention to detail
- Logical thinker with an ability to work independently within a team environment
- Proactive, enthusiastic with good time management skills
- Ability to apply consistent adherence to intentional research and GCP practices
- Intermediate Computer Skills
- The ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with internal stakeholders
- Effective Written and Verbal communication at all levels
- Excellent reporting skills
- Able to work under pressure in a high cognitive environment
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 13 May 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.