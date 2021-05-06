Internal Sales – Pumps

Company Pump industry –
servicing pumps in mining, petrochemnical, and engineering industry.
Attend to customers telephocially and on site,
Reading of drawings,
Projects experience. salary – young guy R18 – 25 plus comm, laptop, cell allow and medical. compay based in wadeville
Desired Skills:
- pumps
- site visits
- read drawings
- Drivers Licence
About The Employer:
Small growing pump manufacturing company, Excellent career opportunities
Employer & Job Benefits:
- R18 – 25 plus comm
- laptop
- cell allowance
- Medical Aid