Internal Sales – Pumps

May 6, 2021

Company Pump industry –
servicing pumps in mining, petrochemnical, and engineering industry.
Attend to customers telephocially and on site,
Reading of drawings,
Projects experience. salary – young guy R18 – 25 plus comm, laptop, cell allow and medical. compay based in wadeville

Desired Skills:

  • pumps
  • site visits
  • read drawings
  • Drivers Licence

About The Employer:

Small growing pump manufacturing company, Excellent career opportunities

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • R18 – 25 plus comm
  • laptop
  • cell allowance
  • Medical Aid

