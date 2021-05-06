IT Systems Analyst (12 Months FTC)

An IT Systems Analyst (12 Months Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium at the Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof

Main purpose of the job

To assist with either upgrading or creating a roadmap for a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), or an equivalent electronic resulting system

The incumbent will be required to perform an initial LIMS/electronic laboratory resulting GAP analysis for each African country identified by Wits Health Consortium, then collaboratively propose and/or implement and support an appropriate solution into that country

The ideal incumbent should be creative in their functional and technical strategy towards a proposed resulting system as each country varies in its level of connectivity sophistication and thus a one solution fits all may not apply.

Location

DMMH, Wits Medical School, Parktown

Key performance areas

Foster close relationships with the various Ministries of Health, in-country partners and other relevant stakeholders in order to allow for close collaboration to ensure high-quality viral load test resulting within each country

Compile functional requirements, technical specifications and designs to ensure that programs are aligned to and address the needs in each country

Ensure that system solution are developed in line with technical specifications to ensure that solutions meet business requirements

Ensure that all relevant technical documentation and training notes are created, distributed and stored appropriately

Develop system implementation plans and project manage the implementation of systems

Create test cases and test solutions to ensure that required standards and objectives are met

Provide training to relevant stakeholders to ensure that they understand and achieve optimal system utilization

Monitor and evaluate the LIMS/electronic resulting system in order to ensure accurate data reporting

Prepare monthly, quarterly, annual and ad-hoc reports including PowerPoint presentations as requested by management

Required minimum education and training

BTech Degree/ National Diploma in Biomedical Sciences or equivalent medical qualification is essential

IT qualification, minimum A+ is essential

Business Analysis qualification is advantageous

Experience in Medical Pathology laboratories and Clinics

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Good understanding of the clinic- laboratory interface and value chain

Good understanding of systems development life cycle methodology

Takes ownership of and resolves very complex IT problems in a way that demonstrates balanced judgment

The ability to develop creative solutions to LIMS and laboratory resulting within appropriate time frames

Must be results-driven by displaying a strong tenacity, sense of urgency and drive to see things through to successful conclusions

Must be able to work collaboratively, and frequently initiate and pursue professional relationships, with Ministries of Health and in-country partners

Maintain awareness of developments in the rapidly moving IT industry and quickly apply this knowledge, if need be

Have the ability to anticipate problems and identify, advise or implement a new and unique way to ensure high-quality service levels

Excellent problem solving/conflict management skills

Required minimum work experience

2-4 Years of IT system support experience is required

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 12 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

