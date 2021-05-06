Junior Draftsperson

Our client a reputable name within the manufacturing industry, seeks to appoint a Junior Draftsperson, to join their team based in Durban. The Ideal incumbent will be required to provide support, back-up and assistance to the product Design and Development department, by producing detailed engineering drawings and designs when required.

Key Duties

Design and Development

Gaining an understanding of the scope and requirements of each product and/or project.

Calculating dimensions, weight limitations and requirements in products/materials.

Creating detailed drawings/designs with computer-aided design (CAD) software.

Preparing rough sketches and review them along with the engineer and/or engineering team.

Maintenance and development of drawing library.

Identifying potential operational issues and redesign products to improve functionality.

Assisting in day-to-day department operations when necessary.

Carrying out the drafting requirements for new or existing products/projects.

Preparing of technical drawings and plans to be used in the production and installation of security products.

Drafting plans and detailed drawings for the installation of products.

Communication

Liaising with engineer/s and relevant stakeholders to gather product and structural requirements and designs.

Providing ongoing feedback to stakeholders, ensuring they are continuously updated on the drafting of product designs.

Clearly communicating the existence of any variations or amendments as and when they occur.

Compliance

Checking for each product’s compliance requirements and quality standards.

Ensuring drawings supplied are informative and not misleading.

Assisting with obtaining customer approval on drawings.

Coordinating revisions based on design changes.

Reviewing rough sketches, drawings, specifications, and other engineering data to ensure that they conform to design concepts.

Documentation

Defining and documenting production methods step-by-step.

Creating manuals that describe existing products’ operation, features, installation methods and maintenance.

Updating and maintaining drawing registers.

Desired Skills:

Matric –

Mechanical Engineering Diploma –

1 – 2 years’ experience –

Proficient with Microsoft Office –

Experience with computer-aided design (CAD) software –

Solidworks/AutoCAD –

Ability to plan properly. –

You will be required to work in the office and at the manufacturing facility/factory when necessary

