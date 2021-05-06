Junior Sales Representative at Headhunters

May 6, 2021

Our client is seeking to employ a Junior Sales Representative to join their dynamic and progressive team. An awesome opportunity awaits.

Training and/or Education:

  • Grade12

Required Experience:

  • Minimum of 3 years sales experience in a sales environment.
  • Valid Class B Drivers license or ability to obtain

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

  • Sourcing leads and converting to closed sales deals
  • Quoting and tendering for business opportunities
  • Maintain a regular call cycle with clients
  • Meeting client deadlines
  • Compiling and submission of reports according to the pre-determined deadlines/dates
  • Meet and exceed sales targets
  • Demonstration of products and Equipment
  • Positive response from clients on customer satisfaction survey

