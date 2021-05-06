Junior Sales Representative at Headhunters

Our client is seeking to employ a Junior Sales Representative to join their dynamic and progressive team. An awesome opportunity awaits.
Training and/or Education:
- Grade12
Required Experience:
- Minimum of 3 years sales experience in a sales environment.
- Valid Class B Drivers license or ability to obtain
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
- Sourcing leads and converting to closed sales deals
- Quoting and tendering for business opportunities
- Maintain a regular call cycle with clients
- Meeting client deadlines
- Compiling and submission of reports according to the pre-determined deadlines/dates
- Meet and exceed sales targets
- Demonstration of products and Equipment
- Positive response from clients on customer satisfaction survey