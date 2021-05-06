Junior Sales Representative at Headhunters

Our client is seeking to employ a Junior Sales Representative to join their dynamic and progressive team. An awesome opportunity awaits.



Training and/or Education:

Grade12

Required Experience:

Minimum of 3 years sales experience in a sales environment.

Valid Class B Drivers license or ability to obtain

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Sourcing leads and converting to closed sales deals

Quoting and tendering for business opportunities

Maintain a regular call cycle with clients

Meeting client deadlines

Compiling and submission of reports according to the pre-determined deadlines/dates

Meet and exceed sales targets

Demonstration of products and Equipment

Positive response from clients on customer satisfaction survey

