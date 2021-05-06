Key Accounts Manager Boksburg

Our client, a leading national manufacturing name seeks a dynamic Key Accounts Manager to join their team, based in Boksburg. The successful incumbent will report to the Regional Sales Manager. The purpose of this position is to maintain and develop the regional sales’ activities and to provide back up to the sales team to ensure service delivery to the customer base and to contribute to the achievement of the team’s objectives.

DUTIES:

1. The Account Manager is responsible to manage and achieve his/her’s annual regional sales targets/budgets.

2. Responsible to maintain current customers and bring in new business.

3. Responsible to manage his/her own administration.

4. Responsible to effectively manage his/her call schedules to ensure maximum levels of customer service.

5. Responsible to manage all new projects, from inception to completion, with an evaluation after completion, to assess degree of success with the guidance of the Regional Sales Manager.

6. Proactively ensuring that we regularly generate and present new innovations to our customers.

7. Effectively communicate and interact with mangers and staff at the factory.

8. Effectively handling customer queries and complaints.

REQUIREMENTS:

Abilities:

1. Communicates with others in an effective and concise manner

2. Travel in Gauteng region

Skills / Experience:

A proven track record in sales is essential

At least 2 years hands on experience in an internal/external sales function (having serviced/interfaced with the customer base would be a distinct advantage )

Ideally, a comprehensive knowledge of folding carton manufacturing or allied packaging mediums.

Good knowledge and skill in costing and pricing would be a distinct advantage.

A good telephone manner is essential.

The ability to communicate confidently and effectively with the various stakeholders internally and externally.

Be capable of operating effectively in a diverse team environment.

The ability to perform well under pressure with minimal supervision and be able to meet short deadlines.

Strong organizational and administration skills.

Expected Qualifications:

Grade 12.

Post Graduate qualification would be an advantage.

Relevant experience.

