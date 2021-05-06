Managing Director / Chief Financial Officer CA(SA) at Red Ember Recruitment

Red Ember is currently recruiting for an Executive Manager with a track record of CFO and MD roles.

Experience in the service industry is essential.

Leading a diverse team and comfortable working in a dynamic environment.

Experience in mergers and acquisitions; including due diligence, contract negotiation, and integration.

High level of commercial acumen with previous experience in a Commercial role.

Experience in a shared services environment.

Experience in systems implementation.

Expert at analysing complex situations and proposing a variety of alternative courses of action

CA(SA) is essential, Masters degree (MBA) will be advantageous.

About The Employer:

