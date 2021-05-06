Marketing Manager

Our client a reputable name within the manufacturing industry, seeks to appoint a dynamic Marketing Manager to join their team based in Durban. The successful incumbent will be responsible for managing the company’s marketing initiatives. Use market research and analysis to direct marketing strategy and planning. Oversee the production of all promotional materials and marketing campaigns. Report marketing and sales results to senior executives.

Key Duties

Align the company around the brand’s direction, choices, and tactics.

Shape and communicate the organisation’s vision and mission while ensuring brand integrity in all respects.

Lead creative development to motivate the target audience to “take action”.

Devise innovative growth strategies.

Establish marketing goals based on past performance and market forecasts.

Oversees current offerings and comes up with initiatives for new products or services.

Research and analyses market trends, demographics, pricing schedules, competitor products, and other relevant information to form marketing strategies.

Work with marketing staff to develop detailed marketing plans for all media channels.

Brand strategy, including the setting of style guides, brand guidelines, brand vision and value proposition for short as well as long term.

Manage product development and provide support at exhibitions / shows, photoshoots, new product launches and all relevant campaigns or events as well as developing new business opportunities.

Work closely with several advertising agencies to manage brand marketing campaigns.

Developing strategies and managing campaigns across print, broadcast, and online platforms to ensure that products and services meet customers’ expectations and to build the credibility of the brand.

Ensuring the designs and messages meet the company brand / marketing and regulatory guidelines.

Co-ordinating launches / events programme to external customers as well as employees.

Creating and managing promotional collateral to establish and maintain product branding.

Track all marketing and sales data and create detailed written reports and verbal presentations to bring to senior executives.

Managing the budget for advertising and promotional items.

Analysis of brand positioning and competitor / consumer insights.

Carrying out market research to keep up to date with customer trends, as well as trying to predict future trends.

Measure and report performance of all marketing campaigns and assess ROI and KPIs.

Monitor market trends, research consumer markets and competitors’ activities.

Translate brand elements into plans and go-to-market strategies.

Monitor product distribution and consumer reactions.

Assist in the design of retail packaging as well as the creation of showroom marketing displays.

Maintain contact with vendors and distributors to get critical input on how product design and implementation can be improved.

Set brand planning calendar, coordinate cross-functional activities and planning processes, manage timelines, and ensure timely completion of all deliverables.

Collaborate with sales team for specific strategies for internal / external customers.

Perform other duties as necessary to support the objectives of division and company.

Desired Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing Business or related field MBA preferred. –

5+ years of experience in marketing management or brand management. –

Proven ability to work cross-functionally. –

Experience managing a brand across multiple markets. –

Creative thinker and problem solver –

Strong communication skills –

Project management experience with a solid understanding of project management principles and techniques. –

Strategic thinker able to identify long-term opportunities and trends.

