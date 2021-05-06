Medical Administrator at O’Brien Recruitment

Key Performance Areas:

Ordering, following up on and receiving of R&D raw and packaging materials as required by Lab staff.

Maintaining the R&D raw and packaging material database by coding, recording, storing and copying of accompanying paperwork e.g. COA, SDS, COC and specifications, etc.

Updating of raw material files as suppliers or raw materials change, including raw material specifications, SDSs, INCI information, pack size and price.

Updating of raw materials & MSDS schedule on share drive for all staff.

Filing of new, raw and packaging materials in an easily accessible system along with relevant paperwork.

Maintaining the raw material system by discarding expired raw materials on a monthly basis.

Creating and updating of packaging files as suppliers or materials change.

Filing and archiving of Master Manufacturing instructions as received from production.

Assist with sourcing of new raw materials, packaging materials and alternative suppliers.

Assist R&D Administrator to compile documents such as Handover and Form Amendment documents as well as maintaining the Product Information Dossier for new and reformulated products.

Maintains the R&D SOP Training Matrix

Generate purchase orders for laboratory consumables, raw materials and packaging materials required by the R&D Team.

Arranging trial products (R&D Lab and/or Production) to be delivered to the Trial Co-Ordinator.

Administration of internal and external product trials, including issuing of product and evaluation forms as well as regular follow ups.

Compiles IEP/Cep reports based on product evaluations.

Reports irregularities and other non-conformities relating to cGMP which forms part of the continual quality improvement process.

Performs all tasks in accordance with the Health and Safety Requirements per the Occupational Health & Safety Act 85 0f 1993.

Promotes safe working conditions to minimize workplace injuries.

Carries out all tasks according to relevant Standard Operating Procedures which are obtained in each department. This may include operating SYSPRO.

General office filing and archiving.

Skills and Abilities/Behaviors:

Analytical

Highly organized

Attention to detail

Continuous improvement focus

Open to learning and self-development

Self-starter and team player

Qualifications and Experience:

Grade 12 + ND Analytical Chemistry or related degree (B.Sc.)

3 years experience in Office Admin, ideally in Cosmetic or Pharmaceutical sectors.

Preferably Regulatory Admin experience

About The Employer:

