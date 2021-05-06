Medical Equipment Service Manager responsible for the service and maintenance of advanced medical equipment.
Tasks and responsibilities for this position includes:
- Manage and supervise the servicing and maintenance of medical equipment on schedule and according to company standards
- Manage and supervise refurbishments of medical equipment on schedule and according to company standards- Task management of technical personnel
- Training of technical personnel (e.g. Technicians, Drivers, etc.)
- Resource management of workshop (equipment, infrastructure, cleanliness, safety)
- Fault analysis
- Perform complex maintenance work
- Provide technical support and advice
- Management and planning of the transportation of medical equipment
- Compliance with Quality Management System within service department
- Prepare instruction notes
- Maintain service information and records
- Procurement of necessary parts and materials
- Liaising with contractors
Minimum educational and training requirements:
B TECH (Electronic Engineering) with at least 5 years maintenance experience.
The following areas of experience are beneficial although further in house training will be provided:
- Maintenance of medical equipment
- Preventative maintenance
- Refurbishment of equipment
- Quality management systems (e.g. ISO13485, ISO9001)
- Risk – and failure mode analysis (e.g. FMECA)
- Management of technical personnel
- Financial- and administrative management
- Time-management
- Manufacturing processes
- Logistics and transport management
- Electronic Board level assembly and rework
- Fault analysis on electrical and electronic systems
- Writing of technical manuals
Desired Skills:
- Management
- Electronics
- FMECA
- Medical Equipment
- Calibration
- Electrical Safety
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Part of a fast-growing group of companies providing medical services and equipment to hospitals in South Africa.