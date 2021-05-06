Medical Equipment Service Manager

Medical Equipment Service Manager responsible for the service and maintenance of advanced medical equipment.

Tasks and responsibilities for this position includes:

Manage and supervise the servicing and maintenance of medical equipment on schedule and according to company standards

Manage and supervise refurbishments of medical equipment on schedule and according to company standards- Task management of technical personnel

Training of technical personnel (e.g. Technicians, Drivers, etc.)

Resource management of workshop (equipment, infrastructure, cleanliness, safety)

Fault analysis

Perform complex maintenance work

Provide technical support and advice

Management and planning of the transportation of medical equipment

Compliance with Quality Management System within service department

Prepare instruction notes

Maintain service information and records

Procurement of necessary parts and materials

Liaising with contractors

Minimum educational and training requirements:

B TECH (Electronic Engineering) with at least 5 years maintenance experience.

The following areas of experience are beneficial although further in house training will be provided:

Maintenance of medical equipment

Preventative maintenance

Refurbishment of equipment

Quality management systems (e.g. ISO13485, ISO9001)

Risk – and failure mode analysis (e.g. FMECA)

Management of technical personnel

Financial- and administrative management

Time-management

Manufacturing processes

Logistics and transport management

Electronic Board level assembly and rework

Fault analysis on electrical and electronic systems

Writing of technical manuals

Desired Skills:

Management

Electronics

FMECA

Medical Equipment

Calibration

Electrical Safety

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Part of a fast-growing group of companies providing medical services and equipment to hospitals in South Africa.

Learn more/Apply for this position