Medical Equipment Service Manager

May 6, 2021

Medical Equipment Service Manager responsible for the service and maintenance of advanced medical equipment.

Tasks and responsibilities for this position includes:

  • Manage and supervise the servicing and maintenance of medical equipment on schedule and according to company standards
  • Manage and supervise refurbishments of medical equipment on schedule and according to company standards- Task management of technical personnel
  • Training of technical personnel (e.g. Technicians, Drivers, etc.)
  • Resource management of workshop (equipment, infrastructure, cleanliness, safety)
  • Fault analysis
  • Perform complex maintenance work
  • Provide technical support and advice
  • Management and planning of the transportation of medical equipment
  • Compliance with Quality Management System within service department
  • Prepare instruction notes
  • Maintain service information and records
  • Procurement of necessary parts and materials
  • Liaising with contractors

Minimum educational and training requirements:
B TECH (Electronic Engineering) with at least 5 years maintenance experience.

The following areas of experience are beneficial although further in house training will be provided:

  • Maintenance of medical equipment
  • Preventative maintenance
  • Refurbishment of equipment
  • Quality management systems (e.g. ISO13485, ISO9001)
  • Risk – and failure mode analysis (e.g. FMECA)
  • Management of technical personnel
  • Financial- and administrative management
  • Time-management
  • Manufacturing processes
  • Logistics and transport management
  • Electronic Board level assembly and rework
  • Fault analysis on electrical and electronic systems
  • Writing of technical manuals

Desired Skills:

  • Management
  • Electronics
  • FMECA
  • Medical Equipment
  • Calibration
  • Electrical Safety

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Part of a fast-growing group of companies providing medical services and equipment to hospitals in South Africa.

