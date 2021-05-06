Medical Equipment Service Technician

Key responsibilities for this role:

  • Maintenance of medical equipment according to manufacturer’s specifications
  • Perform acceptance test procedures
  • Perform calibration procedures
  • Perform safety test procedures
  • Rework of PCBs
  • Rework of mechanical components
  • Perform refurbishment activities
  • Provide assistance to senior Technicians and Engineers

Minimum educational and training requirements:

B Tech (Electronic Engineering) or National diploma (NTC) N6 (Electronic Engineering)

  • Proven ability to work with hands
  • Good understanding of electronic fundamentals
  • PCB level assembly and rework experience
  • Electrical and electronic fault-finding and troubleshooting experience
  • Exposure to quality management system (e.g. ISO13485, ISO9001)
  • Disassembly and assembly of complex electronic and mechanical systems

Candidate must have a meticulous approach to his or her work.

Desired Skills:

  • Electronics
  • Medical Equipment
  • Maintenance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Electrical & Electronic Equipment Installation / Repair

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

The company is part of a fast-growing group of companies that gives the successful candidate the opportunity to excel in the medical field as a qualified technician.

