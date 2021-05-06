Medical Equipment Service Technician
Key responsibilities for this role:
- Maintenance of medical equipment according to manufacturer’s specifications
- Perform acceptance test procedures
- Perform calibration procedures
- Perform safety test procedures
- Rework of PCBs
- Rework of mechanical components
- Perform refurbishment activities
- Provide assistance to senior Technicians and Engineers
Minimum educational and training requirements:
B Tech (Electronic Engineering) or National diploma (NTC) N6 (Electronic Engineering)
- Proven ability to work with hands
- Good understanding of electronic fundamentals
- PCB level assembly and rework experience
- Electrical and electronic fault-finding and troubleshooting experience
- Exposure to quality management system (e.g. ISO13485, ISO9001)
- Disassembly and assembly of complex electronic and mechanical systems
Candidate must have a meticulous approach to his or her work.
Desired Skills:
- Electronics
- Medical Equipment
- Maintenance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Electrical & Electronic Equipment Installation / Repair
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The company is part of a fast-growing group of companies that gives the successful candidate the opportunity to excel in the medical field as a qualified technician.