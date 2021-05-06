Medical Equipment Service Technician

Key responsibilities for this role:

Maintenance of medical equipment according to manufacturer’s specifications

Perform acceptance test procedures

Perform calibration procedures

Perform safety test procedures

Rework of PCBs

Rework of mechanical components

Perform refurbishment activities

Provide assistance to senior Technicians and Engineers

Minimum educational and training requirements:

B Tech (Electronic Engineering) or National diploma (NTC) N6 (Electronic Engineering)

Proven ability to work with hands

Good understanding of electronic fundamentals

PCB level assembly and rework experience

Electrical and electronic fault-finding and troubleshooting experience

Exposure to quality management system (e.g. ISO13485, ISO9001)

Disassembly and assembly of complex electronic and mechanical systems

Candidate must have a meticulous approach to his or her work.

Desired Skills:

Electronics

Medical Equipment

Maintenance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Electrical & Electronic Equipment Installation / Repair

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The company is part of a fast-growing group of companies that gives the successful candidate the opportunity to excel in the medical field as a qualified technician.

Learn more/Apply for this position