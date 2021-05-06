Mergers & Takeovers Senior Associate

The Organisation has a position for a Mergers & Takeovers Senior Associate. The successful candidate will have a strong appreciation for a compliance-driven environment as they will be responsible for regulating affected transactions in terms of the Act (section 196 of the Companies Act No 71 of 2008 (the Act)).

The role reports to the Executive Director and the Panel. This position is based in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

Review and approval of documents relating to the regulation of affected transactions in terms of the Act.

Evaluating all merger and takeover documents submitted in compliance with the Act

Provide written rulings and exemptions on various provisions of the Act

Consultations on any merger or takeover

Provide general compliance advice to the Executive and Chairperson of the Panel on a variety of matters

Skills, knowledge, and experience

Strong Financial Analysis background

Ability to make accurate and steadfast decision

Appreciation of a compliance environment

Experience in mergers, acquisitions, and takeovers

Experience in corporate finance

Understanding of the compliance requirements of mergers and takeovers in line with the Act and King IV on corporate governance

The following personal qualities are essential:

Analytical thinker with good judgement.

Attention to detail.

Honesty.

Interpersonal Skills. Personable and presentable.

Ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure.

Hardworking and strong self-management trait.

Qualifications, skills, and experience

A bachelor’s degree in Commerce

A postgraduate qualification would be strongly advantageous (CA, CFA)

Minimum 5 years of relevant corporate finance and/or advisory experience

Proven track record in finance, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance

Understanding of the Companies Act and the role of compliance in business

Understanding of corporate governance including King IV on corporate governance.

Compensation

A market-related salary will be provided to the successful candidate.

