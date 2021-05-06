National Key Account Manager at Talenttac

Our client within the Beverage industry (alcohol) is looking for a candidate with strong grocery experience to join their team.
- Maintain regular contact with key accounts by calling and negotiating prices, promotions, and services
- Manage and achieve quarterly and annual key account targets
- Achieve regional and national market share targets
- Identify volume opportunities within allocated key accounts
- Category management and pricing management as per standards set
- Management of annual trade agreements and disbursements
- commercial budget management
- The setting of price parameters, shelving and display standards, and advertising parameters
- Management of account-specific price lists and listing of new products
- Effective communication of all agreements within the team
- Manage rebate and cycle deal expense accounts
- Manage credit terms within company policy
- Design and implement innovative key account promotions according to brand prioritization
- Maintain excellent communication links with stakeholders
- Review and reporting to management as defined
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelors Degree/ NQF 7
- 5-8 Years experience within a Key Account Management role
- FMCG / Alcoholic Beverage industry experience is key