National Key Account Manager at Talenttac

May 6, 2021

Our client within the Beverage industry (alcohol) is looking for a candidate with strong grocery experience to join their team.

  • Maintain regular contact with key accounts by calling and negotiating prices, promotions, and services
  • Manage and achieve quarterly and annual key account targets
  • Achieve regional and national market share targets
  • Identify volume opportunities within allocated key accounts
  • Category management and pricing management as per standards set
  • Management of annual trade agreements and disbursements
  • commercial budget management
  • The setting of price parameters, shelving and display standards, and advertising parameters
  • Management of account-specific price lists and listing of new products
  • Effective communication of all agreements within the team
  • Manage rebate and cycle deal expense accounts
  • Manage credit terms within company policy
  • Design and implement innovative key account promotions according to brand prioritization
  • Maintain excellent communication links with stakeholders
  • Review and reporting to management as defined

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelors Degree/ NQF 7
  • 5-8 Years experience within a Key Account Management role
  • FMCG / Alcoholic Beverage industry experience is key

Learn more/Apply for this position