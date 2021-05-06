National Key Account Manager at Talenttac

Our client within the Beverage industry (alcohol) is looking for a candidate with strong grocery experience to join their team.

Maintain regular contact with key accounts by calling and negotiating prices, promotions, and services

Manage and achieve quarterly and annual key account targets

Achieve regional and national market share targets

Identify volume opportunities within allocated key accounts

Category management and pricing management as per standards set

Management of annual trade agreements and disbursements

commercial budget management

The setting of price parameters, shelving and display standards, and advertising parameters

Management of account-specific price lists and listing of new products

Effective communication of all agreements within the team

Manage rebate and cycle deal expense accounts

Manage credit terms within company policy

Design and implement innovative key account promotions according to brand prioritization

Maintain excellent communication links with stakeholders

Review and reporting to management as defined

Minimum Requirements

Bachelors Degree/ NQF 7

5-8 Years experience within a Key Account Management role

FMCG / Alcoholic Beverage industry experience is key

