NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CONSULTANT / SALES at Headhunters

Headhunters is expanding!

We are looking for a young, dynamic and customer centric individual to join our awesome team, in the capacity of New Business Development Consultant (Sales) in the Southern Cape / Garden Route area.

Please note this is a work from home position. Furthermore, this is a new and exciting role which has been designed to accelerate Headhunters brand awareness and to accentuate the way we value our people, our clients and our candidates; to the way we do business, and the way we embrace our vision and live our values; this is what defines Team Headhunters.

Overview:

The New Business Development Consultant aim is to build and maintain existing relationships as a retention strategy; developing and promoting Headhunters and its various offerings, and market any new developments to existing and potential customers.

Experience and qualifications required – non negotiable:

Minimum of TWO years in a similar role (sales, customer care, customer management)

Relevant tertiary qualification

Valid drivers license

Core Functions:

Sales and Revenue Targets

Ensure all KPI targets set by the business, within your territory are achieved.

Grow existing customer base revenues through building and maintaining relationships with customers and key personnel and conducting business reviews to ensure customers are satisfied with our range of services offered.

Grow new customer base revenues through building and maintaining relationships with customers and key personnel and conducting business reviews to ensure customers are satisfied with our range of services offered.

To embody the customer is king philosophy.

Business Development and Growth

Ensure that all existing customers are visited at least once during each structured call cycle.

Ensure consistent up selling and cross selling of existing products to customers.

Ensure any ad hoc promotional / marketing activity is planned and executed as per operations briefs.

Proactively scan media for tenders and plan submissions around said tenders with company MD.

Engage / Connect and build relationships with new customers across all sectors within your geographic area.

Customer Retention

Adhere to existing customer call cycle.

Ensure quarterly customer retention targets are met.

Increase quarterly revenues

Review sales / customer reports (from Ditto) and RED Flag anomalies.

Reporting and Sales Administration

Ensure weekly call reports are completed accurately and honestly and handed in by the deadline sample attached.

Presentation of weekly reports during weekly sales meeting.

Updating Ditto CRM and Prospect pipeline daily.

Attending daily debriefing meeting with the company MD

Competencies required:

Ability to Cold Call on Customers

Ability to identify opportunities and capitalise on them

Ability to Organise

Ability to take initiative

Ability to work under pressure and meet sales targets

Accountability

Achievement driven

Attention to detail

Customer centric

Dynamic persona

Effective communication skills

Excellent Presentations Skills

Excellent telephone and interpersonal skills

Flexibility

Good Negotiation Skills

High performance work culture

Integrity

Proactive

Reliability

Responsibility

Self Confidence

Self-Management

Stress Tolerance

Taking Initiative

Team work and collaboration

Added to the above, it must be noted that we have a whatever it takes philosophy at Headhunters!

As this is a key business appointment, in line with our strategic objectives for 2021 the above position reports directly to the Managing Director.

Learn more/Apply for this position