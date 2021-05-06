NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CONSULTANT / SALES at Headhunters

Headhunters is expanding!
We are looking for a young, dynamic and customer centric individual to join our awesome team, in the capacity of New Business Development Consultant (Sales) in the Southern Cape / Garden Route area.
Please note this is a work from home position. Furthermore, this is a new and exciting role which has been designed to accelerate Headhunters brand awareness and to accentuate the way we value our people, our clients and our candidates; to the way we do business, and the way we embrace our vision and live our values; this is what defines Team Headhunters.
Overview:
The New Business Development Consultant aim is to build and maintain existing relationships as a retention strategy; developing and promoting Headhunters and its various offerings, and market any new developments to existing and potential customers.
Experience and qualifications required – non negotiable:
- Minimum of TWO years in a similar role (sales, customer care, customer management)
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Valid drivers license
Core Functions:
Sales and Revenue Targets
- Ensure all KPI targets set by the business, within your territory are achieved.
- Grow existing customer base revenues through building and maintaining relationships with customers and key personnel and conducting business reviews to ensure customers are satisfied with our range of services offered.
- Grow new customer base revenues through building and maintaining relationships with customers and key personnel and conducting business reviews to ensure customers are satisfied with our range of services offered.
- To embody the customer is king philosophy.
Business Development and Growth
- Ensure that all existing customers are visited at least once during each structured call cycle.
- Ensure consistent up selling and cross selling of existing products to customers.
- Ensure any ad hoc promotional / marketing activity is planned and executed as per operations briefs.
- Proactively scan media for tenders and plan submissions around said tenders with company MD.
- Engage / Connect and build relationships with new customers across all sectors within your geographic area.
Customer Retention
- Adhere to existing customer call cycle.
- Ensure quarterly customer retention targets are met.
- Increase quarterly revenues
- Review sales / customer reports (from Ditto) and RED Flag anomalies.
Reporting and Sales Administration
- Ensure weekly call reports are completed accurately and honestly and handed in by the deadline sample attached.
- Presentation of weekly reports during weekly sales meeting.
- Updating Ditto CRM and Prospect pipeline daily.
- Attending daily debriefing meeting with the company MD
Competencies required:
- Ability to Cold Call on Customers
- Ability to identify opportunities and capitalise on them
- Ability to Organise
- Ability to take initiative
- Ability to work under pressure and meet sales targets
- Accountability
- Achievement driven
- Attention to detail
- Customer centric
- Dynamic persona
- Effective communication skills
- Excellent Presentations Skills
- Excellent telephone and interpersonal skills
- Flexibility
- Good Negotiation Skills
- High performance work culture
- Integrity
- Proactive
- Reliability
- Responsibility
- Self Confidence
- Self-Management
- Stress Tolerance
- Taking Initiative
- Team work and collaboration
- Added to the above, it must be noted that we have a whatever it takes philosophy at Headhunters!
As this is a key business appointment, in line with our strategic objectives for 2021 the above position reports directly to the Managing Director.