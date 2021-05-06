NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CONSULTANT / SALES at Headhunters

May 6, 2021

Headhunters is expanding!

We are looking for a young, dynamic and customer centric individual to join our awesome team, in the capacity of New Business Development Consultant (Sales) in the Southern Cape / Garden Route area.

Please note this is a work from home position. Furthermore, this is a new and exciting role which has been designed to accelerate Headhunters brand awareness and to accentuate the way we value our people, our clients and our candidates; to the way we do business, and the way we embrace our vision and live our values; this is what defines Team Headhunters.

Overview:

The New Business Development Consultant aim is to build and maintain existing relationships as a retention strategy; developing and promoting Headhunters and its various offerings, and market any new developments to existing and potential customers.

Experience and qualifications required – non negotiable:

  • Minimum of TWO years in a similar role (sales, customer care, customer management)
  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Valid drivers license

Core Functions:

Sales and Revenue Targets

  • Ensure all KPI targets set by the business, within your territory are achieved.
  • Grow existing customer base revenues through building and maintaining relationships with customers and key personnel and conducting business reviews to ensure customers are satisfied with our range of services offered.
  • Grow new customer base revenues through building and maintaining relationships with customers and key personnel and conducting business reviews to ensure customers are satisfied with our range of services offered.
  • To embody the customer is king philosophy.

Business Development and Growth

  • Ensure that all existing customers are visited at least once during each structured call cycle.
  • Ensure consistent up selling and cross selling of existing products to customers.
  • Ensure any ad hoc promotional / marketing activity is planned and executed as per operations briefs.
  • Proactively scan media for tenders and plan submissions around said tenders with company MD.
  • Engage / Connect and build relationships with new customers across all sectors within your geographic area.

Customer Retention

  • Adhere to existing customer call cycle.
  • Ensure quarterly customer retention targets are met.
  • Increase quarterly revenues
  • Review sales / customer reports (from Ditto) and RED Flag anomalies.

Reporting and Sales Administration

  • Ensure weekly call reports are completed accurately and honestly and handed in by the deadline sample attached.
  • Presentation of weekly reports during weekly sales meeting.
  • Updating Ditto CRM and Prospect pipeline daily.
  • Attending daily debriefing meeting with the company MD

Competencies required:

  • Ability to Cold Call on Customers
  • Ability to identify opportunities and capitalise on them
  • Ability to Organise
  • Ability to take initiative
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet sales targets
  • Accountability
  • Achievement driven
  • Attention to detail
  • Customer centric
  • Dynamic persona
  • Effective communication skills
  • Excellent Presentations Skills
  • Excellent telephone and interpersonal skills
  • Flexibility
  • Good Negotiation Skills
  • High performance work culture
  • Integrity
  • Proactive
  • Reliability
  • Responsibility
  • Self Confidence
  • Self-Management
  • Stress Tolerance
  • Taking Initiative
  • Team work and collaboration
  • Added to the above, it must be noted that we have a whatever it takes philosophy at Headhunters!

As this is a key business appointment, in line with our strategic objectives for 2021 the above position reports directly to the Managing Director.

Learn more/Apply for this position