Operations Team Leader

We are looking for an experienced Operations Team Leader with a min of 5 years experience in the Marine Industry

Must have a technical background, Marine industry preferable, Leadership experience,Systems training (CO2 Systems advantageous) experience with servicing of various boats ie lifeboats, rescue boats

Desired Skills:

Planning & Organising

audit preperation

quotations

quality control

station compliance

Health and Safety

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Well established Marine Concern

