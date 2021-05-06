We are looking for an experienced Operations Team Leader with a min of 5 years experience in the Marine Industry
Must have a technical background, Marine industry preferable, Leadership experience,Systems training (CO2 Systems advantageous) experience with servicing of various boats ie lifeboats, rescue boats
Desired Skills:
- Planning & Organising
- audit preperation
- quotations
- quality control
- station compliance
- Health and Safety
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
Well established Marine Concern