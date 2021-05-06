Operations Team Leader

May 6, 2021

We are looking for an experienced Operations Team Leader with a min of 5 years experience in the Marine Industry

Must have a technical background, Marine industry preferable, Leadership experience,Systems training (CO2 Systems advantageous) experience with servicing of various boats ie lifeboats, rescue boats

Desired Skills:

  • Planning & Organising
  • audit preperation
  • quotations
  • quality control
  • station compliance
  • Health and Safety

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Well established Marine Concern

