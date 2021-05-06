Oracle Developer at HeadByte

Oracle Apex/Web developer

Overview:

We are looking for an experienced full-stack Oracle Apex/Web developer capable of developing easy to use and intuitive modern frontend applications. The developer will participate in all phases of the development lifecycle including requirements gathering, specifications development, design, development, testing, implementation, and maintenance. Experience in Oracle Application Express (APEX), SQL, and PL/SQL is required. In addition to Oracle technology, experience in web technologies including JavaScript, HTML and CSS is preferred.

Experience:

The candidate must have a minimum of 6+ years of experience in the following:

Complex Oracle development

Oracle Application Express

HTML/CSS, JavaScript & related Libraries

Experience in a retail environment is advantageous.

Desired Skills:

apex

Oracle Application Express

SQL

Pl/Sql

Javascript

HTML

CSS

Oracle

Oracle Applications

About The Employer:

Initially started as a broader services company, HeadByte has forged its way into a specialist enterprise-level applications solutions company with global expertise and partnerships. We’ve grown through a focused effort on customer dedication, innovation and passion.

Learn more/Apply for this position