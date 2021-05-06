OUTsurance Broker: Face to Face Distribution (KwaZulu-Natal) at OUTsurance

Job Description

Overview and Purpose of the Role:

Our business product offering has grown significantly over the years which has led to the development of the face to face distribution channel. To facilitate this model the positions of OUTsurance Broker (Face to Face) have emerged.

The incumbent of this newly created position will be responsible for growing and developing the business insurance portfolio.

The key outputs for this role are as follows:

New Business sales

Client service and management

High level performance

The OUTsurance Broker: Face to Face Distribution must align themselves with the OUTsurance culture and values of Awesome Service, Passionate, Honest, Human, Dynamic and Recognition.

Responsibilities:

Build your own insurance portfolio by:

Being able to prospect for new clients through networking, Cold calling and door – door canvasing for new business

Effective communication with both internal stakeholders and clients.

Conduct a comprehensive risk evaluation for the client.

Providing solutions to clients by selling OUTsurance short term products aligned to the needs of the client.

Drafting, tracking and measurement of your personal business plan.

Providing on-going service and support to your individual client base (amendments, renewals, claims etc.).

Retention of existing business including renewal discussion in line with FAIS

Developing internal/external relationships with clients.

Continuous building of your client base hence securing future income.

Keeping abreast with the commercial insurance market changes and developments.

Achieving/Exceeding targets consistently

Providing feedback to line management when requested.

Attending all weekly and adhoc team meetings.

Working closely with internal stakeholders that is, underwriting/actuarial, claims as well as surveying.

Adhering to all quality standards and measures in place.

Qualifications

Qualification and Experience

Essential

Completed Matric or National Senior Certificate

FAIS credits/Full Insurance Qualifications (depending on Dofa)

RE5 (depending on Dofa)

Must have your own reliable transport

Valid code B driver’s license

2 years insurance external sales experience

Competencies :

Self-starter

Communication (verbal and written) in English

Numerical & mathematical skills

Team supervisory skills

Confident and enthusiastic self-starter who can take initiative

Must be able to work independently as well as part of a team – balances team and individual responsibility, provides and accepts feedback

Analytical skills

Problem-solving skills

Relationship management skills

Presentation and facilitation skills

Resilience – Ability to work well under pressure in dynamic environment

Flexible and adaptable

Influential, concise, rational and practical communicator

Creative flair and innovative thinker

Relationship management

Discretion, judgment and high levels of trust

Additional Information

In accordance with OUTsurance Insurance Company Ltd Employment Equity goals, preference will be given to individuals who meet the job requirements and are from the various designated groups.

Reporting Lines:

The Commercial Agent: Face to Face Distribution will report directly to the Regional Manager and will work closely with the wider Face to Face Distribution

Desired Skills:

mathematical skills

supervisory skills

About The Employer:

OUTsurance is a customer-centric and dynamic financial services company with a global foot print and a proud history of innovation. We are vibrant, successful and values orientated with an awesome dynamic culture encapsulated by the ethos that clients and staff “always get something OUT.” Our success can be attributed, amongst other things, to the outstanding people that work for us.

OUTsurance is a formidable player in the short term insurance market. As a values-based organisation we take our reputation for awesome service and innovation seriously and strive for excellence in all we do.

Learn more/Apply for this position