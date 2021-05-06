OUTsurance Financial Advisor: Life and Investments at OUTsurance

Job Description

Our long term insurance and investment product offering has grown significantly over the years. We have now developed a Life and Investment face to face distribution channel, with custom made systems, processes and products.

To facilitate this model the position of OUTsurance Financial Advisor: Life and Investments has emerged.

The incumbents of these newly created positions will be responsible for growing and developing the long term insurance and investments portfolio.

Qualifications

Completed Matric or National Senior Certificate

FAIS credits/Full Insurance Qualifications

Regulatory Exam (RE5)

Having completed the required CPD hours in line with your Product category

Experience

Minimum of 4 years long term insurance face to face sales experience

Essential

Must have your own reliable transport

Valid SA driver’s license

Additional Information

Responsibilities:

Build your own Long term insurance and investment portfolio by:

o Being able to prospect for new clients through various means to ensure good pipeline of business. Own sourcing of new business.

o Effective communication with both internal stakeholders and clients (written and verbal).

o Conduct a comprehensive risk evaluation for the client and provide sound financial advice to clients.

o Providing solutions to clients by selling OUTsurance long term insurance and investment products aligned to the needs of the client.

o Prospecting clients from within the OUTsurance group of companies for their life insurance and investment needs by utilising our existing client base.

Providing on-going service and support to your individual client base (amendments, renewals etc.) Technology systems and support areas are in place to ensure the execution burden is made a small as practical.

Retention of existing clients including renewal discussion in line with regulatory requirement.

Keeping abreast with the long term insurance market changes and developments.

Achieving/Exceeding targets consistently in line with management targets.

Providing feedback to line management when requested to stay abreast of performance, client and market developments.

Attending all weekly and ad-hoc team meetings.

Working closely with internal stakeholders.

Adhering to all quality standards and measures. Complying with all the necessary legislative and regulatory requirements.

Being an ambassador for the brand by living our company values in all interactions with internal and external stakeholders.

Competencies:

Confident and enthusiastic self-starter who can take initiative

Strong Numerical skills

Must be able to work independently as well as part of a team

Problem-solving skills

Relationship management skills

Presentation and facilitation skills

Resilience – Ability to work well under pressure in dynamic environment

Flexible and adaptable

Influential, concise, rational and practical communicator

Discretion, judgment and high levels of trust

In accordance with OUTsurance Life Insurance Company Ltd’s Employment Equity goals, preference will be given to individuals who meet the job requirements and are from the various designated groups.

Desired Skills:

National Senior Certificate

FAIS credits

About The Employer:

OUTsurance is a customer-centric and dynamic financial services company with a global foot print and a proud history of innovation. We are vibrant, successful and values orientated with an awesome dynamic culture encapsulated by the ethos that clients and staff “always get something OUT.” Our success can be attributed, amongst other things, to the outstanding people that work for us.

OUTsurance is a formidable player in the short term insurance market. As a values-based organisation we take our reputation for awesome service and innovation seriously and strive for excellence in all we do.

Learn more/Apply for this position