Performance Tester at iOCO

May 6, 2021

We are looking for a Performance Automation Tester (with Automation experience) to join our team. If you are based in Cape Town (or happy to relocate to Cape Town) and excited to start a new and exciting journey, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: High Intermediate – Senior
Location: Cape Town
Initial 6 month contract

  • Strong performance testing experience
  • API Testing, Device testing, Integration Testing, UI, E2E
  • Automation testing experience is important
  • Be comfortable within an Agile environment
  • Test script generation and review.
  • Test prerequisites compilation.
  • Test execution, monitoring and results recording.
  • Maintenance of performance test scripts, ensuring high quality and accuracy.
  • Test status updates.
  • Test closure activities
  • Tools/ Technologies: SQL, Neoload, LoadRunner, JMeter, IDEs, Jenkins, Bamboo, Maven, Test Management Tools, Selenium, Java/ C#/ Python, REST, Postman, SOAP UI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

