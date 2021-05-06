Procurement Manager
Location: Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng
Preference will be given to previously disadvantaged candidates due to BBEEE requirements.
One will manage the procurement of products and services efficiently and cost-effectively, in support of the organisational operations considering price, quality and delivery while ensuring commercial, contractual, and legal compliance.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelor / Commercial Degree and CIPS accreditation
- 5 Years + Procurement / Supply chain management experience within a manufacturing environment
- Be fully computer literate
- Proven knowledge and experience of contractual and legal compliance
- Work efficiently in a fast-paced and changing environment
- Communicate professionally and effectively with all stakeholders
- Work independently under minimal supervision
- Strong planning, problem solving, negotiating, leadership and influencing skills
- Commercial and financial awareness.
- Be service focused
Desired Skills:
- Procurement
- Supply Chain Management
- Contractual and legal compliance
- CIPS
- Spend Analysis
- Supplier Relationships
- Commodity management
- E-procurement
- Supplier Relationship Management
- Sourcing management
- Strategic Sourcing
- Strategic Negotiations
- Procurement Technology
- Supplier Sourcing
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply
About The Employer:
A well-established Wire and Steel manufacturer.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Cost to company