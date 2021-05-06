Procurement Manager

Procurement Manager
Location: Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng

Preference will be given to previously disadvantaged candidates due to BBEEE requirements.

One will manage the procurement of products and services efficiently and cost-effectively, in support of the organisational operations considering price, quality and delivery while ensuring commercial, contractual, and legal compliance.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Bachelor / Commercial Degree and CIPS accreditation
  • 5 Years + Procurement / Supply chain management experience within a manufacturing environment
  • Be fully computer literate
  • Proven knowledge and experience of contractual and legal compliance
  • Work efficiently in a fast-paced and changing environment
  • Communicate professionally and effectively with all stakeholders
  • Work independently under minimal supervision
  • Strong planning, problem solving, negotiating, leadership and influencing skills
  • Commercial and financial awareness.
  • Be service focused

Desired Skills:

  • Procurement
  • Supply Chain Management
  • Contractual and legal compliance
  • CIPS
  • Spend Analysis
  • Supplier Relationships
  • Commodity management
  • E-procurement
  • Supplier Relationship Management
  • Sourcing management
  • Strategic Sourcing
  • Strategic Negotiations
  • Procurement Technology
  • Supplier Sourcing

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply

About The Employer:

A well-established Wire and Steel manufacturer.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Cost to company

