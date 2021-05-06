Procurement Manager

Location: Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng

Preference will be given to previously disadvantaged candidates due to BBEEE requirements.

One will manage the procurement of products and services efficiently and cost-effectively, in support of the organisational operations considering price, quality and delivery while ensuring commercial, contractual, and legal compliance.

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor / Commercial Degree and CIPS accreditation

5 Years + Procurement / Supply chain management experience within a manufacturing environment

Be fully computer literate

Proven knowledge and experience of contractual and legal compliance

Work efficiently in a fast-paced and changing environment

Communicate professionally and effectively with all stakeholders

Work independently under minimal supervision

Strong planning, problem solving, negotiating, leadership and influencing skills

Commercial and financial awareness.

Be service focused

Desired Skills:

Procurement

Supply Chain Management

Contractual and legal compliance

CIPS

Spend Analysis

Supplier Relationships

Commodity management

E-procurement

Supplier Relationship Management

Sourcing management

Strategic Sourcing

Strategic Negotiations

Procurement Technology

Supplier Sourcing

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply

About The Employer:

A well-established Wire and Steel manufacturer.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Cost to company

