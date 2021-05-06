Production Planner

Urgently seeking qualified and experienced Production Planner to start ASAP. Seeking individual with experience in the agricultural or FMCG industry with strong numerical and analytical skills.

Be responsible for creation of production batches, scheduling of production; analyse data for storages and suplesses; adjust forecasts; determine stock quantities, etc.

Position will suit an individual with high drive, a strong personality and financial acumen.

Minimum requirements:

Matric

Post matric qualificaiton in supply chain management

Strong analytical skills

Advanced Excel

3+ years production planning experience in an agricultral/fmcg/manufacturing environment

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Well established company in the agricultural / horticultural industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension

