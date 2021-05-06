Urgently seeking qualified and experienced Production Planner to start ASAP. Seeking individual with experience in the agricultural or FMCG industry with strong numerical and analytical skills.
Be responsible for creation of production batches, scheduling of production; analyse data for storages and suplesses; adjust forecasts; determine stock quantities, etc.
Position will suit an individual with high drive, a strong personality and financial acumen.
Minimum requirements:
- Matric
- Post matric qualificaiton in supply chain management
- Strong analytical skills
- Advanced Excel
- 3+ years production planning experience in an agricultral/fmcg/manufacturing environment
Desired Skills:
- Production Planner
- Production Planning
About The Employer:
Well established company in the agricultural / horticultural industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension