Property Portfolio Managers x4

Property Portfolio Managers x4 are required for a large Commercial Property Group based in Sandton, Gauteng. RNEG

Experience / Education:

At least 5 years experience in the property / centre management industry.

Minimum qualification Grade 12.

A Business (marketing) or a property related tertiary qualification or equivalent relevant experience.

Skills required:

People Management; Budgeting and Financial Management; IT Literacy MS Office, MS Excel, Nicor and/or SAP, database; Proptools, Planning, Co-ordination and Organizing; Networking; Presentation skills; Drivers License and own vehicle.

Main purpose / objective of the position:

To manage a building / cluster of buildings by optimizing the building’s income stream by establishing and maintaining mutually beneficial relationships with tenants, manage and control personnel, service contractors, repairs, revamps, tenant installations, inspections and general building administration.

To contribute towards the development and training of staff within the company.

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

