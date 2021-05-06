Release / Solution Train Engineer at Parvana

About the Client:

Part owned by JSE listed entity, this organisation enjoys the stability of a large organisation but the freedom and entrepreneurial spirit of a start-up. They love new ideas and creativity, and are passionate about their industry. Strong communicators, high energy levels and an Agile mind-set are required. This organisation is over 10 years old and has a well-established track record.

Responsibilities:

Manage and optimize the flow of value through the ART and Solution Train using various tools, such as the Program and Solution Kanbans and other information radiators.

Establish and communicate the annual calendars for Iterations and Program Increments (PIs).

Facilitate PI Planning readiness by fostering a Continuous Exploration process which drives the synthesis of a Vision, a Roadmap, and Backlogs, and through Pre- and Post-PI Planning events.

Facilitate the PI planning event.

Summarize Team PI Objectives into Program PI Objectives (the RTE) and publish them for visibility and transparency.

Summarize program PI objectives into Solution PI Objectives (the STE) and publish them for visibility and transparency.

Assist tracking the execution of features and capabilities (see Metrics).

Facilitate periodic synchronization events, including the ART sync at the Essential Level and the Solution Train sync for Solution Trains.

Assist with economic decision-making by facilitating feature and capability estimation by teams and the roll-up to Epics, where necessary.

Coach leaders, teams, and Scrum Masters in Lean-Agile practices and mindsets.

Help manage risks and dependencies.

Escalate and track impediments.

Provide input on resourcing to address critical bottlenecks.

Encourage collaboration between teams and System and Solution Architects/Engineering.

Work with Product and Solution Management, Product Owners, and other stakeholders to help ensure strategy and execution alignment.

Improve the flow of value through value streams by improving and assessing the practices associated with DevOps and Release on Demand in the Continuous Delivery Pipeline.

Help drive the Lean User Experience (UX) innovation cycle.

Work with the Agile Program Management Office (APMO) on program execution and operational excellence (see Lean Portfolio Management).

Understand and operate within Lean Budgets and ensure adherence to Guardrails.

Facilitate System Demos and Solution Demos.

Drive relentless improvement via Inspect and Adapt workshops; assess the agility level of the ART and Solution Train and help them improve.

Foster Communities of Practice and the use of engineering and Built-In Quality practices.

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Skills / Experience:

Relevant work experience in an Agile environment

Experience working in a financial environment beneficial

