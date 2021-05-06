Release / Solution Train Engineer at Parvana

Release / Solution Train Engineer (Parvana)
About the Client:
- Part owned by JSE listed entity, this organisation enjoys the stability of a large organisation but the freedom and entrepreneurial spirit of a start-up. They love new ideas and creativity, and are passionate about their industry. Strong communicators, high energy levels and an Agile mind-set are required. This organisation is over 10 years old and has a well-established track record.
Responsibilities:
- Manage and optimize the flow of value through the ART and Solution Train using various tools, such as the Program and Solution Kanbans and other information radiators.
- Establish and communicate the annual calendars for Iterations and Program Increments (PIs).
- Facilitate PI Planning readiness by fostering a Continuous Exploration process which drives the synthesis of a Vision, a Roadmap, and Backlogs, and through Pre- and Post-PI Planning events.
- Facilitate the PI planning event.
- Summarize Team PI Objectives into Program PI Objectives (the RTE) and publish them for visibility and transparency.
- Summarize program PI objectives into Solution PI Objectives (the STE) and publish them for visibility and transparency.
- Assist tracking the execution of features and capabilities (see Metrics).
- Facilitate periodic synchronization events, including the ART sync at the Essential Level and the Solution Train sync for Solution Trains.
- Assist with economic decision-making by facilitating feature and capability estimation by teams and the roll-up to Epics, where necessary.
- Coach leaders, teams, and Scrum Masters in Lean-Agile practices and mindsets.
- Help manage risks and dependencies.
- Escalate and track impediments.
- Provide input on resourcing to address critical bottlenecks.
- Encourage collaboration between teams and System and Solution Architects/Engineering.
- Work with Product and Solution Management, Product Owners, and other stakeholders to help ensure strategy and execution alignment.
- Improve the flow of value through value streams by improving and assessing the practices associated with DevOps and Release on Demand in the Continuous Delivery Pipeline.
- Help drive the Lean User Experience (UX) innovation cycle.
- Work with the Agile Program Management Office (APMO) on program execution and operational excellence (see Lean Portfolio Management).
- Understand and operate within Lean Budgets and ensure adherence to Guardrails.
- Facilitate System Demos and Solution Demos.
- Drive relentless improvement via Inspect and Adapt workshops; assess the agility level of the ART and Solution Train and help them improve.
- Foster Communities of Practice and the use of engineering and Built-In Quality practices.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification.
Skills / Experience:
- Relevant work experience in an Agile environment
- Experience working in a financial environment beneficial
