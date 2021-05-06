Release / Solution Train Engineer at Parvana

May 6, 2021

About the Client:

  • Part owned by JSE listed entity, this organisation enjoys the stability of a large organisation but the freedom and entrepreneurial spirit of a start-up. They love new ideas and creativity, and are passionate about their industry. Strong communicators, high energy levels and an Agile mind-set are required. This organisation is over 10 years old and has a well-established track record.

Responsibilities:

  • Manage and optimize the flow of value through the ART and Solution Train using various tools, such as the Program and Solution Kanbans and other information radiators.

  • Establish and communicate the annual calendars for Iterations and Program Increments (PIs).

  • Facilitate PI Planning readiness by fostering a Continuous Exploration process which drives the synthesis of a Vision, a Roadmap, and Backlogs, and through Pre- and Post-PI Planning events.

  • Facilitate the PI planning event.

  • Summarize Team PI Objectives into Program PI Objectives (the RTE) and publish them for visibility and transparency.

  • Summarize program PI objectives into Solution PI Objectives (the STE) and publish them for visibility and transparency.

  • Assist tracking the execution of features and capabilities (see Metrics).

  • Facilitate periodic synchronization events, including the ART sync at the Essential Level and the Solution Train sync for Solution Trains.

  • Assist with economic decision-making by facilitating feature and capability estimation by teams and the roll-up to Epics, where necessary.

  • Coach leaders, teams, and Scrum Masters in Lean-Agile practices and mindsets.

  • Help manage risks and dependencies.

  • Escalate and track impediments.

  • Provide input on resourcing to address critical bottlenecks.

  • Encourage collaboration between teams and System and Solution Architects/Engineering.

  • Work with Product and Solution Management, Product Owners, and other stakeholders to help ensure strategy and execution alignment.

  • Improve the flow of value through value streams by improving and assessing the practices associated with DevOps and Release on Demand in the Continuous Delivery Pipeline.

  • Help drive the Lean User Experience (UX) innovation cycle.

  • Work with the Agile Program Management Office (APMO) on program execution and operational excellence (see Lean Portfolio Management).

  • Understand and operate within Lean Budgets and ensure adherence to Guardrails.

  • Facilitate System Demos and Solution Demos.

  • Drive relentless improvement via Inspect and Adapt workshops; assess the agility level of the ART and Solution Train and help them improve.

  • Foster Communities of Practice and the use of engineering and Built-In Quality practices.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification.

Skills / Experience:

  • Relevant work experience in an Agile environment
  • Experience working in a financial environment beneficial

