Retail Operations Area Manager

A well-known Retailer is looking for an experienced and energetic Retail Manager to look after 12 Retail outliets throughout Cape Town. Applicants should demonstrate the folllowing skills, experience and qualifications on their submissions:

Requirements:

Matric + post matric completed qualification in Retail management / Business / Finance

3 years experience in Budget Preparation & control

Advanced excel skills and ability to consolidate financial reporting

3 years experience in operational retail experience, prefferably as an Area Manager in control of more than one store

Own vehile and valid drivers licence

2 years of inventory & stock management

1 years of training and mentoring staff

A proven track record in meeting sales targets through business development, marketing or innovative strategies

Culture Fit

Energetic, innovative thinker that looks for solutions to increase revenue

Compliance -Able to adhere to franchise operational and financial standards

Strong analytical skills.

Good conflict management & leadership skills.

Only CV’s that meet the above criteria will be be considered and we remind applicants to please edit their CV’s accordinglyl. Don’t delay, upload your CV today.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

RA

Cell phone allowance

laptop

petrol card and lucrative monthly incentive bonus

