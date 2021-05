RPG Developer

Our leading client in the financial industry is looking for an RPG Developer to be based in Centurion.

This opportunity is open to Contractors or Perm candidate depending on your preference.

Experience and requirements

4 years’ experience as a RPG developer

Knowledge of the IBMi / AS400 platform essential

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

RPG

IBMi

As400

