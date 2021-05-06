Sales Agent at Exhilarate

May 6, 2021

Exhilarate, an established financial services provider, is seeking a sales consultant who has a passion to exceed expectations and achieve results. You will need previous experience in a sales environment, this should be clearly demonstrated on your CV. This position is ideal for someone who values commitment and has self-motivation to succeed. The position is based in Morningside, Durban.

Responsibilities:

  • Outbound calling to a database of potential customers
  • Advising customers on specific details about the product we are offering
  • Building lasting relationships
  • Development of the business relationship between the company and all new customers
  • Provide a high level of customer care
  • General enquiry handling

Offer:

  • Growth opportunity into a leadership position, where you will manage, teach and train a team of sales consultants
  • Great earning potential- uncapped commission structure
  • Work in a lively, fun and exciting environment
  • Incentives

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Telephone Skills
  • Leadership/Management Skills

