Sales Agent at Exhilarate

Exhilarate, an established financial services provider, is seeking a sales consultant who has a passion to exceed expectations and achieve results. You will need previous experience in a sales environment, this should be clearly demonstrated on your CV. This position is ideal for someone who values commitment and has self-motivation to succeed. The position is based in Morningside, Durban.
Responsibilities:
- Outbound calling to a database of potential customers
- Advising customers on specific details about the product we are offering
- Building lasting relationships
- Development of the business relationship between the company and all new customers
- Provide a high level of customer care
- General enquiry handling
Offer:
- Growth opportunity into a leadership position, where you will manage, teach and train a team of sales consultants
- Great earning potential- uncapped commission structure
- Work in a lively, fun and exciting environment
- Incentives
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Telephone Skills
- Leadership/Management Skills