A leading distributor in the electronic security equipment industry based in Greenstone is seeking an Energetic, Target Driven, Dynamic Sales Consultant with Business-to-business Sales experience. This individual will build & manage strong customer relationships, identify new potential clients & promote sales, offer proficient technical advice as well as manage dealer base and products.
Minimum requirements:
- Grade 12 Certificate.
- Valid Driver’s License.
- Preference will be given to N3 Diploma or Better qualification.
- Preference will be given to a sales diploma or better.
- Minimum 2 years proven sales experience – Preference will be given to electronic security industry experience.
- Strong Technical / IT-related sales knowledge – Preference will be given to distribution experience.
- Proficient in both Afrikaans and English (Read, speak, and write)
- Have worked with CRM system or Excel-based equivalent process.
- Strong Microsoft Office Usage Experience to promote planning and processes.
- Dealer Base Management experience & understanding of sales process.
Responsibilities but not limited to:
- Build & manage strong customer relationships with existing as well as new clients by engaging with the decision-makers to uncover new opportunities to build an effective pipeline.
- Manage dealer base consistently by updating details frequently and analyse sales per product and category to promote the healthy spread of sales across all categories.
- Identify new potential clients & promote sales by engaging weekly through calls, email & visits to onboard new logos to the existing dealer base as well as work closely with the NB development Consultant.
- Set up meetings with decision-makers & complete post-visit email afterward for every meeting.
- Service clients quickly, efficiently & professionally at all times.
- Offer proficient technical advice.
- Commit to mastering knowledge of the applications, features, & benefits of all relevant product lines & solutions.
- Accurate drafting of quotations and solutions based on the specific needs of clients through existing resources.
- Articulate the company’s USP and product matrix to clients.
- Drive Daily Plan Process with accurate feedback.
- Reach daily call log targets.
- Accurate Monthly Planning & execution thereof.
- Meet Monthly, Quarterly, and Yearly sales targets by executing set expectations.
Skills:
- Strong prioritization of duties to maximize return on effort.
- Communication Skills essential – telephonic, face-to-face, and email etiquette.
- Self-Disciplined and Motivated.
- Fast learning of new information capabilities.
- Research & Profile Skills – LinkedIn, Whois, etc.
- Good Culture Fit – Accountability
- Goal-Driven and clear understanding of their goals.
- Planning & Execution of plan critical.
- Able to understand figures and analyse to benefit progress.
- Trader by nature – able to trade responsibly with discount structures to maximize sales & profits.