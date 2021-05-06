Sales Consultant

A leading distributor in the electronic security equipment industry based in Centurion is seeking an Energetic, Target Driven, Dynamic Sales Consultant with Business-to-business Sales experience. This individual will build & manage strong customer relationships, identify new potential clients & promote sales, offer proficient technical advice as well as manage dealer base and products.

Minimum requirements:

Grade 12 Certificate.

Valid Driver’s License.

Preference will be given to N3 Diploma or Better qualification.

Preference will be given to a sales diploma or better.

Minimum 2 years proven sales experience – Preference will be given to electronic security industry experience.

Strong Technical / IT-related sales knowledge – Preference will be given to distribution experience.

Proficient in both Afrikaans and English (Read, speak, and write)

Have worked with CRM system or Excel-based equivalent process.

Strong Microsoft Office Usage Experience to promote planning and processes.

Dealer Base Management experience & understanding of sales process.

Responsibilities but not limited to:

Build & manage strong customer relationships with existing as well as new clients by engaging with the decision-makers to uncover new opportunities to build an effective pipeline.

Manage dealer base consistently by updating details frequently and analyse sales per product and category to promote the healthy spread of sales across all categories.

Identify new potential clients & promote sales by engaging weekly through calls, email & visits to onboard new logos to the existing dealer base as well as work closely with the NB development Consultant.

Set up meetings with decision-makers & complete post-visit email afterward for every meeting.

Service clients quickly, efficiently & professionally at all times.

Offer proficient technical advice.

Commit to mastering knowledge of the applications, features, & benefits of all relevant product lines & solutions.

Accurate drafting of quotations and solutions based on the specific needs of clients through existing resources.

Articulate the company’s USP and product matrix to clients.

Drive Daily Plan Process with accurate feedback.

Reach daily call log targets.

Accurate Monthly Planning & execution thereof.

Meet Monthly, Quarterly, and Yearly sales targets by executing set expectations.

Skills:

Strong prioritization of duties to maximize return on effort.

Communication Skills essential – telephonic, face-to-face, and email etiquette.

Self-Disciplined and Motivated.

Fast learning of new information capabilities.

Research & Profile Skills – LinkedIn, Whois, etc.

Good Culture Fit – Accountability

Goal-Driven and clear understanding of their goals.

Planning & Execution of plan critical.

Able to understand figures and analyse to benefit progress.

Trader by nature – able to trade responsibly with discount structures to maximize sales & profits.

