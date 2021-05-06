Sales Consultant

May 6, 2021

An experienced sales consultant with a proven track recordcalling on architects and Interior Designers to advise and assist on productselection
Product specification and sales
Key account management, your ability to build and retain key accounts with Contractorsin the building industry and government departments
Technical skills and understanding of the building and interior design industry
End to end sales function and project management
Tenders and quotes experience

This is a dynamic environment for a high achiever

Desired Skills:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary qualification an advantage
  • Experience calling on Architects and Interior designers
  • Achieving Targets
  • Closing Deals

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Well established organisation offering security and stability to a successful sales specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position