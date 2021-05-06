Sales Consultant

An experienced sales consultant with a proven track recordcalling on architects and Interior Designers to advise and assist on productselection

Product specification and sales

Key account management, your ability to build and retain key accounts with Contractorsin the building industry and government departments

Technical skills and understanding of the building and interior design industry

End to end sales function and project management

Tenders and quotes experience

This is a dynamic environment for a high achiever

Desired Skills:

Matric

Tertiary qualification an advantage

Experience calling on Architects and Interior designers

Achieving Targets

Closing Deals

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Well established organisation offering security and stability to a successful sales specialist

