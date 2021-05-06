An experienced sales consultant with a proven track recordcalling on architects and Interior Designers to advise and assist on productselection
Product specification and sales
Key account management, your ability to build and retain key accounts with Contractorsin the building industry and government departments
Technical skills and understanding of the building and interior design industry
End to end sales function and project management
Tenders and quotes experience
This is a dynamic environment for a high achiever
Desired Skills:
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification an advantage
- Experience calling on Architects and Interior designers
- Achieving Targets
- Closing Deals
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Well established organisation offering security and stability to a successful sales specialist