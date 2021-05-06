Sales Consultant – Flexi Hours at WEB-BOX

Unique opportunity to sell websites and other online marketing products to estate agencies. Flexible hours working remotely and at our Rondebosch office. The job involves contacting estate agents and introducing our website and online marketing products. We are looking for a motivated, driven person who LOVES the property market and enjoys the challenge of sales!

The job

Meet or exceed sales targets by selling web-box websites and online marketing products to estate agents through professional sales techniques

Conduct quality sales calls over the telephone – leads are provided

Daily admin includes reporting on sales activity

Minimum Requirements

Must be able to communicate well in English – over the telephone and via email

Computer Literacy – a high level of competency is required, applicants must be familiar with Zoom, Google Docs and Google Spreadsheets

Work experience in the Property Industry essential

A good understanding of how an Estate Agency business operates

A good understanding of online marketing tools used by Estates Agents

Our ideal applicant would also have at least one of the following

Real Estate online marketing experience (Property Portal knowledge, Facebook Business Pages, Google my Business Listings, Google Ads)

Work experience as an estate agent

Fluency in an additional language

The environment

Flexible – 20 hours a week (working remotely and at our Rondebosch offices situated at Belmont Conference Centre)

Current sales team consists of 5 people – we are looking to grow for 2021!

Client focused team – everyone working towards offering agents the best tools for their property businesses.

Small friendly staff complement includes support team, dev team, designer, bookkeeper and online marketing team.

Please email your CV and include in your application a covering letter with your answers to the following questions:

Do you have an understanding of how estate agents operate?

Do you have any online marketing experience?

What do you consider key to sales success?

Applications without this information in the covering letter will NOT be considered.

Desired Skills:

Motivated

Passionate

Resillient

Self-sufficient

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

WEB-BOX specialises in websites and online marketing products for estate agencies. We have a proven product and an established brand.

