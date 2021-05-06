Sales Coordinator at iMvula Quality Protection

May 6, 2021

iMvula Quality Protection seeks the services of a sales co-ordinator.

Duties

  • Generate new business via telephone and email canvassing
  • Arrange meetings with prospective clients
  • Participate in marketing drives

Minimum requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Sales experience
  • Knowledge of the security industry will be advantageous
  • Drivers license

Please send you CV and qualifications wto [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Sales Office Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

