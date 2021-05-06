Sales Coordinator at iMvula Quality Protection

iMvula Quality Protection seeks the services of a sales co-ordinator.

Duties

Generate new business via telephone and email canvassing

Arrange meetings with prospective clients

Participate in marketing drives

Minimum requirements:

Grade 12

Sales experience

Knowledge of the security industry will be advantageous

Drivers license

Please send you CV and qualifications wto [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sales Office Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position