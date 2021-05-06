Sales Coordinator at iMvula Quality Protection

iMvula Quality Protection seeks the services of a sales co-ordinator.
Duties
- Generate new business via telephone and email canvassing
- Arrange meetings with prospective clients
- Participate in marketing drives
Minimum requirements:
- Grade 12
- Sales experience
- Knowledge of the security industry will be advantageous
- Drivers license
Please send you CV and qualifications wto [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Sales Office Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric