SALES MANAGER – BELLVILLE – R49,000 to R58,000 per month CTC
Candidates who have experience as a Sales Manager with heavy duty Industrial Equipment hire are invited to apply for this great opportunity. The ideal candidate will have a background in heavy duty machinery for the mining and construction industry. Quarterly performance bonuses and great company culture.
Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- heavy duty equipment
- sales
- sales manager
- construction
- industrial equipment
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate