Security Architect at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To analyse, architect and design IT Infrastructure and integration in regard to IT security aspects in support of the organization.
Experience
Min:
- 4+ years’ experience in IT Security related Architecture or Design
- 4+ years’ experience designing, deploying and supporting Active Directory deployments and its supporting technologies in a medium to large sized organization
- 4+ years’ experience in Infrastructure Architecture or Design
- Proven experience integrating security solutions and practices in a Windows environment
Ideal:
- 7+ years’ experience in Microsoft Server Operating Systems
- Proven experience in designing and deploying Windows Server security and configuration using Group Policy
- 7+ years’ experience in ITIL concepts and policies
- 5+ years’ experience in Microsoft Security technologies
- 4+ years’ experience in expert performance monitoring/analysis and capacity planning
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology
- Certification in ITIL Foundation
Knowledge
Min:
Expert knowledge of:
- Windows Server architecture
- Architecting and designing Active Directory and Related technologies.
- Secure network architecture, identity and access management principles, and application security principles.
- Security Principles, IT Security procedures and Best Practices
A sound understanding of:
- Industry technologies (e.g. PKI, LDAP, Radius)
- Data Centre infrastructure architecture
- Data Centre infrastructure performance and capacity analysis
- IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle)
- Business compliance requirements
- Business continuity planning
- IT Operations
- Virtualization Architecture
- X86 Hardware architecture
Ideal:
- SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and/or ECA (Event Correlation and Analysis) Systems
- Advanced Networking
- Cloud suites (e.g. Azure & AWS)
- Project Management principles and processes
- Application design principles
- Ethical hacking and penetration testing
- Anti-Virus technologies, Linux, IPS
- Windows Internals
- Messaging and Collaboration technologies and architecture
- Database Firewalls, Web Application Firewall
- Identity Management Solutions
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Consultation skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Leadership Skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Working with People
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required