Security Architect at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 6, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To analyse, architect and design IT Infrastructure and integration in regard to IT security aspects in support of the organization.

Experience

Min:

  • 4+ years’ experience in IT Security related Architecture or Design
  • 4+ years’ experience designing, deploying and supporting Active Directory deployments and its supporting technologies in a medium to large sized organization
  • 4+ years’ experience in Infrastructure Architecture or Design
  • Proven experience integrating security solutions and practices in a Windows environment

Ideal:

  • 7+ years’ experience in Microsoft Server Operating Systems
  • Proven experience in designing and deploying Windows Server security and configuration using Group Policy
  • 7+ years’ experience in ITIL concepts and policies
  • 5+ years’ experience in Microsoft Security technologies
  • 4+ years’ experience in expert performance monitoring/analysis and capacity planning

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology
  • Certification in ITIL Foundation

Knowledge

Min:
Expert knowledge of:

  • Windows Server architecture
  • Architecting and designing Active Directory and Related technologies.
  • Secure network architecture, identity and access management principles, and application security principles.
  • Security Principles, IT Security procedures and Best Practices

A sound understanding of:

  • Industry technologies (e.g. PKI, LDAP, Radius)
  • Data Centre infrastructure architecture
  • Data Centre infrastructure performance and capacity analysis
  • IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle)
  • Business compliance requirements
  • Business continuity planning
  • IT Operations
  • Virtualization Architecture
  • X86 Hardware architecture

Ideal:

  • SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and/or ECA (Event Correlation and Analysis) Systems
  • Advanced Networking
  • Cloud suites (e.g. Azure & AWS)
  • Project Management principles and processes
  • Application design principles
  • Ethical hacking and penetration testing
  • Anti-Virus technologies, Linux, IPS
  • Windows Internals
  • Messaging and Collaboration technologies and architecture
  • Database Firewalls, Web Application Firewall
  • Identity Management Solutions

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Consultation skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Leadership Skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Working with People
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

