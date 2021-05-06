Senior Developer

The candidate will assist in the following:

Specifying requirements for new software modules and changes and fixes to existing modules.

Develop new software to meet requirements as specified.

Develop changes to existing software as required.

Diagnose and resolve system related issues as required.

Complete assigned tasks timeously and accurately

Assist with the setup of testing environments and assist with trouble shooting.

Beta test systems.

Over 7 years experience in software development to join a small, young, and dynamic team working on integrations and full stack processes.

Strong knowledge in Java /J2EE application architecture and frameworks

Strong Object-Oriented programming skills

Service Oriented Architectures: Restful, Microservices

Strong Front End experience: JavaScript, CSS 3, HTML 5, Bootstrap

Strong knowledge on client-side scripting: Javascript, Ajax, JQuery

Experience with version control (SVN/Git/Github)

You will have been involved with all aspects of software delivery and lifecycle, from inception phase to delivery.

Must have solid experience working on bespoke built enterprise OO applications

Excellent communication and mentoring skills, good verbal and written communication

Azure Portal and Component Experience

Node.js and microservices experience

Web Application architecture and design

Webservices implementation and integration

Strong knowledge on Data flow in Web applications

Extensive experience on design and development of J2EE web applications

Eclipse IDE experience

Strong knowledge on Javascript, JSP, Servlets

Experience in writing optimised SQL Queries

Experience in application build and deployment

Java Dynamic Web application development

Java (J2SE) and Enterprise Java (J2EE) technologies

Web Services/SOAP

MySQL and MSSQL DB Design Knowledge

Interaction with clients and business users.

Designing of Web applications

Development of Client Side/Server Side components

Development of Unit Test cases

Good interpersonal and team skills

C# and .NET experience a bonus.

Business Analysis Experience a bonus.

Computer Science Degree or Diploma required

Desired Skills:

Java (J2SE)

MySQL

MSSQL DB

Eclipse IDE

Azure

