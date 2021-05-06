Senior Developer

The candidate will assist in the following:
Specifying requirements for new software modules and changes and fixes to existing modules.
Develop new software to meet requirements as specified.
Develop changes to existing software as required.
Diagnose and resolve system related issues as required.
Complete assigned tasks timeously and accurately
Assist with the setup of testing environments and assist with trouble shooting.
Beta test systems.
Over 7 years experience in software development to join a small, young, and dynamic team working on integrations and full stack processes.
- Strong knowledge in Java /J2EE application architecture and frameworks
- Strong Object-Oriented programming skills
- Service Oriented Architectures: Restful, Microservices
- Strong Front End experience: JavaScript, CSS 3, HTML 5, Bootstrap
- Strong knowledge on client-side scripting: Javascript, Ajax, JQuery
- Experience with version control (SVN/Git/Github)
- You will have been involved with all aspects of software delivery and lifecycle, from inception phase to delivery.
- Must have solid experience working on bespoke built enterprise OO applications
- Excellent communication and mentoring skills, good verbal and written communication
- Azure Portal and Component Experience
- Node.js and microservices experience
- Web Application architecture and design
- Webservices implementation and integration
- Strong knowledge on Data flow in Web applications
- Extensive experience on design and development of J2EE web applications
- Eclipse IDE experience
- Strong knowledge on Javascript, JSP, Servlets
- Experience in writing optimised SQL Queries
- Experience in application build and deployment
- Java Dynamic Web application development
- Java (J2SE) and Enterprise Java (J2EE) technologies
- Web Services/SOAP
- MySQL and MSSQL DB Design Knowledge
- Interaction with clients and business users.
- Designing of Web applications
- Development of Client Side/Server Side components
- Development of Unit Test cases
- Good interpersonal and team skills
- C# and .NET experience a bonus.
- Business Analysis Experience a bonus.
- Computer Science Degree or Diploma required
Desired Skills:
- Java (J2SE)
- MySQL
- MSSQL DB
- Eclipse IDE
- Azure