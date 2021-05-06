Senior IT Infrastructure Technician

DUTIES:

  • Install and configure CCTV/Network/Alarm and Access Control Infrastructure.
  • Document and record serial numbers of installed equipment.
  • Document site layouts, wiring notes, technical information etc.
  • Perform Site Visits and Create specifications for quotes.
  • Troubleshoot issues regarding installed systems (CCTV/Network/Alarm and Access Control).
  • Perform routine and preventative maintenance.
  • Work overtime when necessary.
  • Travel outside of Eastern Cape/Gauteng.
  • Oversee tools and the maintenance of such.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • 4 to 5 years experience in a similar position.
  • Good communication skills, both verbal and written.
  • Related technical experience with security, surveillance, and alarm/related infrastructure installation and maintenance.
  • Systems, including computer networking experience.
  • Good fault-finding skills.
  • Current Valid Drivers License.

