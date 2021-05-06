Senior IT Infrastructure Technician

DUTIES:
- Install and configure CCTV/Network/Alarm and Access Control Infrastructure.
- Document and record serial numbers of installed equipment.
- Document site layouts, wiring notes, technical information etc.
- Perform Site Visits and Create specifications for quotes.
- Troubleshoot issues regarding installed systems (CCTV/Network/Alarm and Access Control).
- Perform routine and preventative maintenance.
- Work overtime when necessary.
- Travel outside of Eastern Cape/Gauteng.
- Oversee tools and the maintenance of such.
REQUIREMENTS:
- 4 to 5 years experience in a similar position.
- Good communication skills, both verbal and written.
- Related technical experience with security, surveillance, and alarm/related infrastructure installation and maintenance.
- Systems, including computer networking experience.
- Good fault-finding skills.
- Current Valid Drivers License.