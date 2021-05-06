Senior Java Developer – Remote – R950k per annum
A phenomenal opportunity exists within the banking sector for a dexterous Java Developer.
This extraordinary Developer must have at least 5 years Java Development experienced within a high-pressured environment coupled with a relevant IT qualification.
Beef up your career with a formidable bank in the country that boast itself as a leader in digital innovations, dynamic working culture and diverse technology platforms.
Requirements:
- Java
- Spring Boot
- Spring
- Hibernate
- Kubernetes
- Webservices
- Docker
- Jenkins
- Bamboo
- Angular
Reference number for this position is MD52373 which is a permanent position based in Gauteng offering a cost to company salary of R950k pa negotiable on experience and ability.
