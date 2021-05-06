Senior Java Developer – Remote – R950k per annum

A phenomenal opportunity exists within the banking sector for a dexterous Java Developer.

This extraordinary Developer must have at least 5 years Java Development experienced within a high-pressured environment coupled with a relevant IT qualification.

Beef up your career with a formidable bank in the country that boast itself as a leader in digital innovations, dynamic working culture and diverse technology platforms.

Requirements:

Java

Spring Boot

Spring

Hibernate

Kubernetes

Webservices

Docker

Jenkins

Bamboo

Angular

Reference number for this position is MD52373 which is a permanent position based in Gauteng offering a cost to company salary of R950k pa negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

