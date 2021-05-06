Senior Java Developer / Technical Lead

- Our leading client in the financial industry based on Centurion is looking for a Senior Java Developer for a Technical Team leading position,
Experience and requirements
- Completed BSC Computer Science
- 7 years’ experience as Java Developer
- Team leading experience essential
- Experience in Azure, C# and Microsoft Stack essential
Knowledge in the following Technologies:
- Java
- J2EE
- Springboot
- Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
- HTML / JavaScript
- JSP / Servlets / JSF and GWT
- JPA and Hibernate
- Azure
Desired Skills:
