Senior Java Developer / Technical Lead

Our leading client in the financial industry based on Centurion is looking for a Senior Java Developer for a Technical Team leading position,

Experience and requirements

Completed BSC Computer Science

7 years’ experience as Java Developer

Team leading experience essential

Experience in Azure, C# and Microsoft Stack essential

Knowledge in the following Technologies:

Java

J2EE

Springboot

Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito

HTML / JavaScript

JSP / Servlets / JSF and GWT

JPA and Hibernate

Azure

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

