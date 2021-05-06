Senior Java Developer / Technical Lead

May 6, 2021

  • Our leading client in the financial industry based on Centurion is looking for a Senior Java Developer for a Technical Team leading position,

Experience and requirements

  • Completed BSC Computer Science
  • 7 years’ experience as Java Developer
  • Team leading experience essential
  • Experience in Azure, C# and Microsoft Stack essential

Knowledge in the following Technologies:

  • Java
  • J2EE
  • Springboot
  • Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
  • HTML / JavaScript
  • JSP / Servlets / JSF and GWT
  • JPA and Hibernate
  • Azure

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

