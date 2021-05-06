Senior Medical Technologist – Microbiology (English & Portuguese Speaking)

Key outputs and main accountabilities

? The experienced clinical microbiology Medical Technologist will provide technical support, product & application training and troubleshooting support for distributors in Southern Africa (Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde) for range of microbiology solutions.

? Support of distributors with technical components for Tenders / RFQ’s / RFI’s

? Frequent in country visits to distributors and end users to support business development and market share growth in the territory

? Support of distributors with pipeline development and deal closure

? Install base consumption monitoring and growth

? Identify distributor and end user training needs; provide applicable micro training as required

? Development of key opinion leaders

? Set up virtual webinars to promote the medical value of the company solutions

? Prepare trip visit reports

? Prepare marketing actions plans

Desired Skills:

Medical Technologist

export

training

marketing

Tenders

Portugeuse

clinical microbiology

About The Employer:

Achieve territory budgets

? Grow market share

? Grow install base consumption

? Develop AMR / AMS programs in the territory

? Achievement of territory actions per Marketing Action Plan

Employer & Job Benefits:

– Basic Salary: R30 000 – R45 000 (Negotiable depending on experience) – Car Allowance – Cell phone with data and airtime – Data Allowance – Petrol card – Medical Aid – Pension Fund

