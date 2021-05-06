Senior Medical Technologist – Microbiology (English & Portuguese Speaking)

Key outputs and main accountabilities
? The experienced clinical microbiology Medical Technologist will provide technical support, product & application training and troubleshooting support for distributors in Southern Africa (Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde) for range of microbiology solutions.
? Support of distributors with technical components for Tenders / RFQ’s / RFI’s
? Frequent in country visits to distributors and end users to support business development and market share growth in the territory
? Support of distributors with pipeline development and deal closure
? Install base consumption monitoring and growth
? Identify distributor and end user training needs; provide applicable micro training as required
? Development of key opinion leaders
? Set up virtual webinars to promote the medical value of the company solutions
? Prepare trip visit reports
? Prepare marketing actions plans
Desired Skills:
- Medical Technologist
- export
- training
- marketing
- Tenders
- Portugeuse
- clinical microbiology
About The Employer:
Achieve territory budgets
? Grow market share
? Grow install base consumption
? Develop AMR / AMS programs in the territory
? Achievement of territory actions per Marketing Action Plan
Employer & Job Benefits:
- – Basic Salary: R30 000 – R45 000 (Negotiable depending on experience) – Car Allowance – Cell phone with data and airtime – Data Allowance – Petrol card – Medical Aid – Pension Fund