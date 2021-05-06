Senior Specialist Human Capital

  • Developing and implementing a HR strategy and best practice HR processes to enable achievement of organisational objectives, meeting the future challenges of the Scheme
  • Ensuring HR statutory compliance
  • Cultivating a positive working environment by managing employee relations
  • Delivers the Employee Value Proposition by development and embedding of job families and career pathing; talent acquisition; effective performance management; succession planning; talent management; learning and development; remuneration and wellness
  • Manages payroll by ensuring adherence to internal and external requirements
  • Implementing an enabling HRIMS
  • Overall accountability for human capital risk management
  • Maintaining and developing current quality policies and procedures
  • Ensuring unqualified HR audit reports

Desired Skills:

  • 10 years experience
  • Sound excel application
  • IR Knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

