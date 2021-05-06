Senior Specialist Human Capital

- Developing and implementing a HR strategy and best practice HR processes to enable achievement of organisational objectives, meeting the future challenges of the Scheme
- Ensuring HR statutory compliance
- Cultivating a positive working environment by managing employee relations
- Delivers the Employee Value Proposition by development and embedding of job families and career pathing; talent acquisition; effective performance management; succession planning; talent management; learning and development; remuneration and wellness
- Manages payroll by ensuring adherence to internal and external requirements
- Implementing an enabling HRIMS
- Overall accountability for human capital risk management
- Maintaining and developing current quality policies and procedures
- Ensuring unqualified HR audit reports
Desired Skills:
- 10 years experience
- Sound excel application
- IR Knowledge
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree