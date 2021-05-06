Shipping – Freight Forwarding
Management of all Inbound Airfreight shipments for the Group
Daily correspondence with Procurement Division as well as International Suppliers with regards to Order Management
Booking of shipments via nominated Freight Forwarder
Tracking & Tracing of all shipments
Manage Pre-Alerts
Open shipment files
Order Management
Purchase Order Capturing
Purchase Order Query Resolution Landed Cost Calculations (ERP K8 & group Costing System)
Allocation of various provisions to order (eg Warehousing, Transportation, Warranty, Packaging, Insurance, Infinity, Licencing & Shipping Recovery)
Allocation of Freight & Clearing Costs to order
Approval of Costing
Report Management (Cost Verify Report) Inventory Transfers (ERP -K8)
Receipting and Transfer of Inventory
Transfers direct to branches
Transfers to groups Stockholding
Credit Note Processing
Stock Adjustment Request
Report Management (Cargo & Uplifts Report)
Report Management & Analysis (ERP -K8)
Negative Stock Report- Outstanding Pick Slips
Incoming Branch Transfer
Back Order Report
Reserved Order Report
Stock in Sub-Location 2
Stock on Hand
Outstanding Purchase Order
Branch Adjustment Report
Credit Note
Other Requirements
Maintain a good relationship with branches and internal customers
Communicate queries and issues to Manager
Timeously answering of phones and emails- All admin functions to be done timeously
Living team values and norms
Willing to work extended hours if needed
Qualification & Experience
3-year Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain/ Logistics
5 years’ experience in imports and Exports
2-year team management experience
Skills
Analytical skills
Problem solving skills
Attention to detail
Co-ordination skills
Organisational skills
Communication skills
Customer service orientation
Attributes
Fast work pace
Dead line driven
Optimistic demeanor
Friendliness
Empathy
Personal flexibility
Self reliance
Persistence
Personal growth orientation
Desired Skills:
- Supply Chain Management
- Logistics
- Import
- Export
- Freight Forwarding
- Shipping
- Kerridge
- Airfreight Shipment
- Purchase Order
- Costing
- International Suppliers
- Tracking and Tracing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pens
- 13th Cheque