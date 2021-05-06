Snr Vehicle Controls Software Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A highly technical Senior Vehicle Controls Software Engineer with 7-10 years relevant experience is sought by a fast-paced Engineering Service Provider in Durbanville. The ideal candidate must also possess a BEng./BTech Degree in Mechatronics/Electronic Engineering, have experience specifying and configuring Vehicle Control Units (VCU) and Body Control Units (BCM), MATLAB/SIMULINK/CODER model-based software development, software verification and certification (module, HIL Testing), software development for functional safety (ISO26262), J1939 CAN bus, J1772 CCS1 Charge Controllers and have SA Citizenship. International travel for variable periods will be [URL Removed] –

BTech or BEng. Degree in Mechatronic / Electronic Engineering.

Experience/Skills –

7-10+ Years relevant experience.

Specifying and configuring Vehicle Control Units (VCU) and Body Control Units (BCM).

Experience with MATLAB/SIMULINK/CODER model-based software development.

Software verification and certification (module-, HIL Testing).

Software development for functional safety (ISO26262).

Simulink system simulation.

Control algorithm development and optimization.

J1939 CAN bus experience.

J1772 CCS1 Charge Controllers.

Good Written and Verbal Communication (English).

South African Citizenship.

Willing to travel overseas for variable periods.

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Excellent in task management.

Able to work under pressure.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position