SSRS Report Writer at Saratoga Software

We’re looking for a dynamic SSRS Report Writer who is proficient in Microsoft SQL in addition to the Microsoft BI technology stack. The Report Writer will be based on site at the clients office.

Key responsibilities

Re-writing current reports in various formats into SSRS

Assist with SQL queries and Data extracts where necessary

Advise on report best practice while in flight

Qualifications

Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma

Alternatively corresponding Certification

Strong theoretical programming and SQL grounding required

Technical Skills and Experience

Essential

3+ years experience in MS Stack

2 – 3 years Report Writing experience (SQL, PowerBI, HTML, XML, MS Excel)

2 – 3 years Database experience (SQL, MySQL, TSQL development)

Good understanding and familiarity with database structure (particularly SQL)

Working knowledge of data extraction and analysis

Attributes

Comprehensive thought and error handling solutions

Technical specification writing and communication skills essential

Ability to pick up new technologies easily

Attention to detail

Delivery focused and responsive to change

Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

Desired Skills:

SQL

SQL Server

SSRS

Technical Report Writing

SQL Server Reporting Services

Microsoft

About The Employer:

We are a vibrant, innovative technology consulting company, and a preferred home for software solutions professionals.

The company culture is professional, yet people centric, and rewards excellence in all its [URL Removed] people are some of the brightest in the industry, and many are leaders in their respective fields.

We invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching and tech talks.

We have offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and offer relocation assistance where appropriate. Our flexi-hours, 20 annual leave days, above-industry salaries, progressive policies, and various staff events, ensure you maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Learn more/Apply for this position